Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Drugs Market – Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2026

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) refers to a wide range of liver conditions caused by the deposition of fat in liver. NAFLD primarily develops in stages. The first stage is fatty liver, which is harmless buildup of fat cells in the liver. The second stage, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), is associated with inflammation and liver cell damage along with deposition of fat cells. Cirrhosis is the advanced stage which can cause permanent liver damage leading to liver failure.

The common symptoms of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease are weakness, sudden weight loss, tiredness, and dull aching pain on the right side of stomach. NAFLD is diagnosed with liver function test and ultrasound scanning. People suffering from obesity, insulin resistance, high level of cholesterol, high blood sugar, and type 2 diabetes are more prone to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Rise in prevalence of obesity globally, surge in diabetes, increase in awareness about liver conditions in developing countries, high R&D funding, and rise in government initiatives are the major factors expected to drive the global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drugs market.

According to the American Diabetes Association, nearly 9% of the population of the U.S. is suffering from diabetes, the 7th leading cause of death in the country. According to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), global obesity has tripled since 1975 and more than 650 million adults and 41 million children were obese in 2016. However, less availability of proper diagnostic facilities for treatment of the disease is likely to restrain the global market.

The global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drugs market can be segmented based on product type, stage, and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into antioxidants, lipid lowering agents, thiazolidinedione, FXR receptor agonists, biguanides, and others. The biguanides segment held the largest share of the market in 2017 and is expected to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period due to its wide use in the management of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Based on stage, the global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drugs market can be categorized into non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, fibrosis, and cirrhosis. The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis segment dominated the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drugs market due to increase in prevalence of obesity. The segment is expected to sustain its leadership position in terms of market share during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the global market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drugs market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of region, the global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 due to high prevalence of obesity and liver related disorders. According to the Trust for America’s Health, approximately 30% of the population of the U.S. suffers from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and about 100 million are estimated to be affected with it. The non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drugs market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR owing to rise in prevalence of diabetes, surge in awareness, increase in per capita income, and improvement in health care infrastructure.

Major players operating in the global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drugs market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Allergan, Gilead, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Cardax, Inc., and Novartis AG.

