Oil Country Tabular Goods Market Competitive Analysis to 2026: Tenaris, Tata Steel, National Oilwell Varco, Sandvik, ArcelorMittal, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., BENTELER Group and Vallourec

The Global Oil Country Tubular Goods market is accounted for $49.56 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $100.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Oil Country Tubular Goods refers to a kind of casing, tubing, line pipe, drill pipe and its accessories that are specially used in oil and gas exploration, drilling, mining, and transportation. And they always subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application. The Specific information is as follows.

Some Of The Key Players In The Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Include:

Vallourec, Vallourec – North America, TMK, Tenaris, Tata Steel, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Metal Mining Pogo LLC, National Oilwell Varco, MRC Global, MRC Global – Canada, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., ISMT Limited, Corpac Group, ArcelorMittal, United States Steel Corporation, Sandvik, Northwest Pipe Company and Continental Alloys & Services

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) is made of hollow steel with circular cross section. These are tubular goods which are used in production and exploration activities on offshore as well as onshore reserves. Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application. These products are among key tools used in oil and gas exploration. The right selection of the product is based on the quality and suitability, is vital to avoid damages during exploration activities such as leakages.

By manufacturing process, seamless pipe segment dominated the market due to their mechanical properties such as higher tensile strength. Moreover, these pipes also play a significant role in high-pressure drilling environments. An increase in offshore drilling activities that mandate the use of seamless pipes will fuel the prediction for market. Based on geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during the forecast period.

Manufacturing Processes Covered: Oil Country Tabular Goods Market

Electric Resistance Welded

Seamless

Grades Covered: Oil Country Tabular Goods Market

API Grade

Premium Grade

Focusing on securing a larger base of energy resources, countries in this region, especially China, have started increasing their investments to ramp up their upstream activities. This will result in increasing drilling activities, especially in the unconventional reserve bases like coal bed methane, which, in turn, drives the growth of the market in this region.

Table of Content: Oil Country Tabular Goods Market

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market, By Manufacturing Process

6 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market, By Grade

7 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2017-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

