Owing to an increase in smartphone usage and rapid growth in implementation of technology in operations driving the growth of Mobile Cloud Market

The advancement in the field of mobile and cloud computing along with wireless technology and multimedia communication has transformed the outlook of the global mobile cloud market. Mobile cloud comprises three essential deployment models-public, private, and hybrid that provides services according to the subscribers requirements.

North America is the global supplier of the mobile cloud market, followed by Asia-Pacific. Japan dominates the market in Asia-Pacific and the U.S. leads the overall market in comparison with other countries.

The mobile cloud market was valued at $12.07 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach at $74.25 billion by 2023, to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the private cloud accounted for the highest revenue share in the mobile cloud market.

The key factors that drive the global market are increase in smartphone usage, availability of faster network connections, and a rise in the adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) technology. However, privacy & security issues and lack of interoperability between platforms hamper the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness and advancements in technologies is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the mobile cloud market growth.

Applications for educational purposes is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The entertainment application accounts for the highest total applications revenue. Moreover, other industry verticals (utilities, healthcare, government, industry, and automotive) among the mobile cloud applications dominated the global mobile cloud market in 2016.

Key Benefits

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global mobile cloud market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information with regards to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed impact analyses.

The current market has been quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the mobile cloud industry.

Mobile Cloud Market Key Segments:

By Application

Entertainment

Utilities

Education

Healthcare

Others (Government, Industrial, and Automotive)

By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

The mobile cloud market comprises vendors such as Amazon Web Services Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Salesforce.com, Apple Inc., Rackspace Inc., Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Akamai Technologies Inc.

