Pannus Retraction Device Market – Rise in Adoption of Latest Products that Reduce the Surgery Time as well as the Pre-Operative Preparations Boost the Market Growth

Pannus is a layer of fibrovascular tissue that abnormally outspreads the surface of an organ. It is generally referred as abdominal granular fatty tissue, hanging below the abdominal area in case of obese people; however, on a broader scale, the term denotes any kind of anatomical structure that extends abnormally. Surgical procedure to remove pannus in case of obese people involves additional complications as compared to routine surgical procedure. Complications mainly involve elevated risk of surgical site infection, excessive blood loss, and inappropriate absorption of antibiotics through adipose tissue. The pannus retraction tools are highly recommended for people, especially women undergoing cesarean delivery, having BMI ≥30 kg/m2. Additional requirements during the surgery of obese patients such as special bariatric operating bed, large operating table, extra personnel in the operating room, and attention to the surgery type and placement of the surgical tool highlight the need of using proper pannus retraction tool.

Rise in adoption of latest products that reduce the surgery time as well as the pre-operative preparations, growing patient inclination toward the usage of products that ease the discomfort and minimize the risk of surgical site infections, and improved technology relaxing the process of surgery are some of the drivers anticipated to boost the global pannus retraction devices market during the forecast period. However, usage of inexpensive traditional tapes for retraction of pannus in rural areas along with lack of proper health care infrastructure including skilled workforce are projected to restrain the growth of the global pannus retraction devices market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, increase in educational initiatives with an objective of teach nurses and physicians the appropriate usage of the new pannus retraction devices along with a rise in the standard of living of people demanding comfortable surgical set-up are expected to serve as a major opportunity for the global pannus retraction devices market during the forecast period, especially in the relatively untapped developing countries.

The global pannus retraction devices market can be classified based on usage type, product type, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of usage type, the global pannus retraction devices market can be bifurcated into disposable retractors and re-usable retractors. In terms of product type, the global pannus retraction devices market can be divided into retractors, hooks and chains, forceps, surgical tapes and clamps, and others. Pannus retractors are essentially adhesive tapes used in holding the excess fat. Based on application, the global pannus retraction devices market can be segmented into gynecological surgeries, colorectal surgeries, laproscopic surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries, general surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, urological surgeries, and others. In terms of end-user, the global pannus retraction devices market can be categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

