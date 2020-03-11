Patient Handling Equipment Market Sales And Product Demand Analysis 2026

Patient handling equipment is an assistive devices allowing the hospitalized patients to transfer to other places who lack the strength to control the body movements. Patient handling equipment’s are specially designed in helping the patients in hospitals, nursing homes and medical centers with some mobility. The equipment’s are cost efficient than retrofitting, assures increased productivity of care givers and ensures patient’s safety. The manual patient handling devices are based on mechanical assessment of patients to ensure safety to the patient, caregiver and rehabilitation goals.

Increasing disabilities post surgeries is expected to drive the patient handling equipment market

According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, an estimated 1.8 million patients suffered from some form of disability in 2015 and then approximately globally each year, the number of disabilities being expected to increase to 2.43 million patients by 2030. The increasing demand for advanced technological products in medical field, increasing need of equipment’s to handle patients post critical surgeries like orthopedic, cardiac and bariatric surgeries propels patient handling equipment’s market over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of disabilities after serious accidents and surgeries, increase in the geriatric population is anticipated to drive the patient handling equipment market. The introduction of technologically advanced efficient products which offer easy usage and prevents musculoskeletal disorders in caregivers are expected to drive growth in the near future.

Increasing number of musculoskeletal disorders is expected to accelerate the demand of patient handling equipment market in North America

Regional segmentation of the global patient handling equipment market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. According to the U.S. Bone and Joint Initiative, in 2014, an estimated 4.5 million sports were related to musculoskeletal injuries recorded in the U.S., with millions suffering from spine deformities, cancers of bones and connective tissues and congenital conditions, thus adding up to the market growth. North America is expected to grow at a lucrative rate owing to supportive government assistance for improvisation in infrastructure and medical facilities and rising demand for home care equipment. The substantial increase in Europe can be attributed to trained professionals, development of large number of healthcare facilities and demand for better supportive regulations for patient safety. The rapid growth of Asia Pacific is attributed to the factors involving rising popularity of medical tourism, rising preference to spend on healthcare, government initiatives to improve quality of patient care.

The launch of specialist pediatric bed is expected to boost the sales of patient handling equipment market

Key players operating the patient handling equipment market include Stryker Corporation, Bayer AG, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Invacare Corporation. Other prominent vendors incorporated the strategies of mergers, acquisition for patient handling and care include Etac Ltd, Guldmann Inc, Prism Medical Ltd, Stiegelmeyer Inc, Benmor Medical Ltd, Linet Americas Inc and ArjoHuntleigh Inc. The launch of new specialist pediatric bed by Sidhil Ltd.in 2016 as an extension to the products proved beneficial to improve its sales.

