Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market will projected at 6.3% CAGR to reach 580300 million US$ by the end of 2025

Major Companies: CVS Health (CVS), Express Scripts, OptumRx (UnitedHealth), Humana Pharmacy Solutions, Prime Therapeutics, Medimpact Healthcare, Magellan Health, BC/BS, Vidalink, Sea Rainbow, Cachet

Pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) is a third-party administrator (TPA) of prescription drug programs for commercial health plans, self-insured employer plans, Medicare Part D plans, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, and state government employee plans.

The global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market is valued at 356500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 580300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

They operate inside of integrated healthcare systems, as part of retail pharmacies, and as part of insurance companies.

USA region is enjoying the largest market share of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM), with a market share nearly 97% in 2017. EU is the second place of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM), enjoying market share nearly 2% in 2017.

The PBM market has always been dominated by a handful of large players. In 2007, CVS’ merger with Caremark Rx to form CVS Caremark, now CVS Health CVS, had a huge impact on the functions and scope of PBMs. Again, CVS Health announced a historic decision to acquire health insurance giant Aetna AET.

Segmental Analysis

Segments by Type: Network-Pharmacy Claims Processing, Home Delivery Pharmacy Care, Specialty Pharmacy Care, Specialty Benefit Management, Benefit-Design Consultation, Drug Utilization Review, Formulary Management, Medical & Drug Data Analysis Services, Other

Segments by Application: Mail-order Pharmacy Services, Non-mail Pharmacy Services

