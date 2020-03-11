Plastic 3D Printers Market Size, Share, Status, Potential Growth, Demand, Analysis of Key Players and Research Forecasts to 2024
Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Global Plastic 3D Printers Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024
Plastics are the most common 3D printing material. The materials are used with 3D printing technology are FDM, SLA and SLS and more.
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Plastic 3D Printers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.
This report focuses on the Plastic 3D Printers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Stratasys
3D Systems
Protolabs
GE
HP
Evonik Industries
EOS
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
FDM Thermoplastic
Polyjet Photopolymer Resin
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Aerospace and Defense
Tool and Mold Making
Automotive
Healthcare
Academic Institutions
Major Points from TOC:
Chapter One: Plastic 3D Printers Market Overview
Chapter Two: Plastic 3D Printers Market Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Plastic 3D Printers Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Plastic 3D Printers Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Plastic 3D Printers Market by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Plastic 3D Printers Market by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Plastic 3D Printers Market by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Plastic 3D Printers Market by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Plastic 3D Printers Market by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Plastic 3D Printers Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Plastic 3D Printers Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Plastic 3D Printers Market Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Thirteen: Plastic 3D Printers Market Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Plastic 3D Printers Market Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Plastic 3D Printers Market Appendix
