Polyols and Polyurethane By Classifications, Consumption, Analysis, Distributors and Forecast Report 2019-2026

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science AG

Chemtura Corporation

COIM

The Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

IRPC Public Company Limited

Huntsman Corporation

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Recticel S.A.

PCC S.E.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols Segment by Application

Flexible Foams

Rigid Foams

Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Elastomers

Table of Contents

Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Polyols and Polyurethane Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyols and Polyurethane

1.2 Polyols and Polyurethane Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyether Polyols

1.2.3 Polyester Polyols

1.3 Polyols and Polyurethane Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Flexible Foams

1.3.3 Rigid Foams

1.3.4 Coatings

1.3.5 Adhesives and Sealants

1.3.6 Elastomers

1.3 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market Size

1.4.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyols and Polyurethane Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polyols and Polyurethane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyols and Polyurethane Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polyols and Polyurethane Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polyols and Polyurethane Production

3.4.1 North America Polyols and Polyurethane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polyols and Polyurethane Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyols and Polyurethane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polyols and Polyurethane Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polyols and Polyurethane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polyols and Polyurethane Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polyols and Polyurethane Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyols and Polyurethane Business

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Polyols and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyols and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF SE Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bayer Material Science AG

7.2.1 Bayer Material Science AG Polyols and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyols and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bayer Material Science AG Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Chemtura Corporation

7.3.1 Chemtura Corporation Polyols and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyols and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Chemtura Corporation Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 COIM

7.4.1 COIM Polyols and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyols and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 COIM Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 The Dow Chemical Company

7.5.1 The Dow Chemical Company Polyols and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polyols and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 The Dow Chemical Company Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 DuPont

7.6.1 DuPont Polyols and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polyols and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 DuPont Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 IRPC Public Company Limited

7.7.1 IRPC Public Company Limited Polyols and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polyols and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 IRPC Public Company Limited Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Huntsman Corporation

7.8.1 Huntsman Corporation Polyols and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyols and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Huntsman Corporation Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation

7.9.1 Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation Polyols and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polyols and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

7.10.1 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Polyols and Polyurethane Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polyols and Polyurethane Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Tosoh Corporation

7.12 Recticel S.A.

7.13 PCC S.E.

7.14 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

8 Polyols and Polyurethane Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyols and Polyurethane Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyols and Polyurethane

8.4 Polyols and Polyurethane Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Polyols and Polyurethane Distributors List

9.3 Polyols and Polyurethane Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Polyols and Polyurethane Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

