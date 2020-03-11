Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Present Scenario and Growth Prospects Of Mosquito-borne Diseases Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for mosquito-borne diseases and comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for West Nile virus infections, Japanese encephalitis, yellow fever and malaria. It also features dormant and discontinued products.

West Nile infection, Japanese encephalitis and yellow fever are all caused by flaviviruses, whereas malaria is caused by a parasite (Plasmodium). Symptoms of West Nile infection include a fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands. There are 18 products in development for this indication.

Japanese encephalitis affects the membranes around the brain. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, diarrhea, seizures, muscle weakness and paralysis. There are 17 products in development for this indication.

Yellow fever is an acute systemic illness (hemorrhagic fever). Symptoms include irregular heartbeats, bleeding, vomiting, coma, delirium, fever, headache and muscle aches. There are 15 products in development for this indication.

Malaria is a life-threatening blood disease. Symptoms may include fever, chills, headache, sweats, fatigue, enlarged spleen, nausea and vomiting. There are 206 products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for mosquito-borne diseases include interferon receptors, toll-like receptors and pathogen proteins such as Plasmodium falciparum merozoite surface proteins. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Sanaria, Medigen and Ology Bioservices.

