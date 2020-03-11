Proximity and Displacement Sensors Market is Expected to Reach $5.32 Billion | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

The global Proximity and Displacement Sensors market is expected to garner $5.32 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the period 2015-2020. Presently, automotive industry is the largest end use segment with about 30%market share. North America is leading region with large presence of technologically advanced manufacturing companies, closely followed by the Asia Pacific. However, Asia Pacific is expected to overtake North America by 2016 due to strong demand from robust automotive and manufacturing industries in Asian countries, especially in China and India.

The growing emphasis of process automation in automotive, manufacturing and food and beverages industries has facilitated the demand of proximity and displacement sensors globally. Besides this, the elevators and escalators, pulp and paper industries have further amplified the demand. Recent recovery in automotive and various commodity manufacturing industries has fuelled the growth of this market. Especially, the ever-rising investments towards factory automation to meet zero defect production goals would intensify the demand in the market. The ongoing technology advancements by industry players for product differentiation to compensate the price pressure challenges would influence the industry in terms of demand.

Get Sample [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/249?utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

Inductive sensors are finding widespread applications for discrete automation purposes. Some of the major applications that supplement the rising demand for inductive sensors include various self-service equipment from Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Automotive Vending Machines to gaming machines. Besides this, photoelectric sensors are widely sought sensors by the customers with dominant applications in automotive and food & beverages industry. The rapidly growing automotive industry, especially, in context to the manufacturing hubs such as China and India, would ultimately boost the growth of these sensors.

North America, with an impressive presence of substantial manufacturing companies, is currently leading the proximity and displacement sensors market, globally. However, the on-going trend of shifting manufacturing plants to low labour cost countries would largely boost the growth of the proximity and displacement sensors industry in Asian region.

Key findings of Proximity and Displacement Sensors Market:

The global market for proximity and displacement sensors would exhibit significant growth, highlighting the importance of factory automation and increasing workplace safety during the forecast period (2014 – 2020)

The elevators and escalators sector would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during 2014 – 2020

Automotive industry would continue to maintain its leading position through 2020

Asia Pacific region would take over the North America proximity and displacement sensors market by 2016

Latin America, Middle East and Africa region would emerge as one of the most lucrative markets, in terms of growth

Make Purchase [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/249?utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

Although proximity and displacement sensors market comprise of a few global players, this market consists of various regional players delivering standard solutions across different regions. Players such as Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, ifm electronic GmbH have a worldwide presence with a stronger product portfolio. Along with these big players, many small players such as Lion Precision, Pepperl+Fuchs deliver their products across different parts of the globe. Industry players are constantly launching newer products with advanced features to improve their market presence. For instance, ifm electronic GmbH, one of the leading technologically advanced sensors manufacturer, has introduced its new photoelectric sensor capable of detecting any coloured object within a long range. The report covers a detailed study of numerous players such as ifm electronic GmbH, Kaman Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Lion Precision, Micron Optics, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs, Standex-Meder Electronics and Turck, Inc.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com