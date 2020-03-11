Recombinant DNA Technology Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2025

Recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology is a novel technique which have led to the advances in a number of different fields such as drug development, agriculture and research. Recombinant DNA technology has introduced new classes of organism namely genetically modified organism (GMO) or living modified organism (LMO). It can develop genetically modified crops (BT cotton), cloned animals, bio pesticides, biofuel, and gene therapy successfully. rDNA technology has triggered the biopharmaceutical industries towards the development of various rDNA products such as CAR-T cell therapy and bispecific and monoclonal antibodies in turn favoring the growth of recombinant DNA technology market. Also, the gene editing system CRISPR holds a great potential for the development of vaccines and drugs, as they play a major role in stability and enhancement of immunity.

The global recombinant DNA technology market was valued at US$ 106.8 billion in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Market Dynamics

Rapid technological advancements in the field of genetic engineering to deliver highly efficient therapeutics for disease management and in the field of agriculture are major driving factors for growth of recombinant DNA technology market. For instance, Bac-to-Bac Baculovirus Expression Systems offers a quick and efficient method to produce recombinant baculovirus and can express the desired genes in insect cells and provide high yields of recombinant protein that speeds up the cloning reaction as compared to the time-consuming restriction enzyme cloning, which takes 2–3 days. Also, in 2016, a BioAg Alliance was formed between Monsanto and Novozymes A/S, to improve crop harvests by using products containing naturally-occurring microbes to boost agricultural productivity and expand its product portfolio. However, the adoption of non-biologic therapeutics and higher complexity of the genetically engineered products such as stability of the cell lines, requirement of skilled professionals, and optimum temperature are the factors hindering the market growth.

Increasing technological advancements facilitating the production of novel products is expected to drive growth of the market

The tremendous advancements combined with wide range of applications to treat life threatening human diseases such as cancer, diabetes and infectious diseases are expected to be the major factors augmenting the market growth. According to the Global Diabetes Community, 2017, an estimated 422 million adults are suffering from diabetes worldwide, where the number is expected to escalate to 642 million by 2040. Also, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.5 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes and another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to hyperglycemia or high blood glucose levels. Advancement in recombinant technologies have facilitated the development of long-acting therapeutic proteins for drug development as well as introduced gene therapy, which is a novel molecular medicine, thus supporting the growth of recombinant DNA technology market by creating a positive impact in the treatment of genetic diseases. Moreover, the novel gene editing tool- CRISPR, can be used to target destruction of abnormal genes in human cells and has provided scientists a powerful way to make precise changes to DNA of microbes, plants, mice, dogs and human cells.

Increasing R&D initiatives and rise in strategic collaborations among market players to accelerate the recombinant DNA technology market growth

The major manufacturers are involved in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes for the development of novel therapeutics based on recombinant DNA technologies. Such strategic collaborations in market are expected to create conducive environment for growth of the global recombinant DNA technology market in the near future. For instance, in August, 2017, Sanofi Pasteur acquired Protein Sciences, with a strategy to add a promising product to its vaccine portfolio- Flublok (Influenza Vaccine), which is the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved recombinant protein-based influenza vaccine. In 2014, Pfizer, Inc. and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) collaborated to advance drug discovery and development technologies through recombinant DNA technology to transform the treatment of various diseases.

Recombinant DNA Technology Market – Major Players

Major players operating in the global recombinant DNA technology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Biogen, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Profacgen, Amgen, Inc., and Monsanto Company.

