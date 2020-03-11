Renal Denervation Devices Market By 2026: Things To Know About Worldwide Industrial Growth

Renal denervation is a catheter-based minimally invasive procedure. It is a therapy carried out by radiofrequency or ultrasound ablation for uncontrolled hypertension. Renal denervation is performed through endovascular catheter-based procedure to treat hypertension, which is beyond medication control. The procedure consists of a catheter that emits radiofrequency energy across multiple electrodes. Radiofrequency pulse is applied to the renal artery, which causes the wall of artery to ablate, reducing the nerve activity, thereby reducing blood pressure. The progress of catheter-based interventional therapies has yielded impressive results in certifying enhanced blood pressure control in patients with complaints of uncontrolled hypertension, vascular, and cardiovascular diseases.

Ask for Sample Copy of This Exclusive Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/798

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of hypertension is a major factor driving renal denervation device market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of high blood pressure in adults aged 25 and above was around 40% in 2008 and number of people with uncontrolled hypertension increased from 600 million in 1980 to around 1 billion in 2008. According to Fourth National Family Health Survey hypertension led to 1.63 million deaths in India in 2016 as compared to 0.78 million in 1990 and hypertension increased from 21 million in 1990 to 39 million in 2016.

Moreover, effective treatment through minimally-invasive catheter-based endovascular procedure is also expected to be drive growth of the market. For instance in 2013, U.S. FDA approved Symplicity HTN-4 renal denervation device. The device offers targeted radiofrequency energy delivery and minimizes the potential threat to surrounding tissues.

The global renal denervation devices market size was valued at US$ 88.6 million in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 35.5% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Increasing prevalence of hypertension is expected to propel growth of the renal denervation devices market

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and hypertension is expected to drive demand for renal denervation devices worldwide. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of hypertension in adults aged 25 and above was around 40% in 2008 worldwide. According to the American College of Cardiology (ACC)/the American Heart Association (AHA), the clinical practice guidelines of hypertension have modified the definition of hypertension, which has increased the prevalence of hypertension to 45.6% or around 103.3 million people in U.S. in 2017.

Furthermore, according to WHO 2017, Africa accounts for the highest number of high blood pressure cases worldwide, affecting around 46% of adults, owing to increasing urbanization and unhealthy lifestyles. According to the Blood Pressure Association in the U.K., the highest number of people suffering from high blood pressure was recorded in South Asia and parts of Africa, where over 50% of those with high blood pressure lived in Asia Pacific, including 226 million people in China and 199 million in India in 2015. Therefore, increasing number of high blood pressure cases is expected to boost the market growth.

However, adoption of pharmaceutical therapy for the management of hypertension is expected to limit adoption of renal denervation devices, thereby hindering the market growth. For instance, according to American College of Cardiology (ACC)/American Heart Association (AHA), the number of people adopting pharmaceutical therapy increased by 13.9 million (from 24.0 in 2013 % to 54.4% of the treated patients) in the U.S. in 2017. Moreover, around 30 million people in China choose pharmaceutical treatment for hypertension in 2017.

Get Best Discount on This Business Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/798

Increasing research and development activities and regulatory approvals in Europe is expected to bolster the market growth

Europe holds dominant position in the global renal denervation device market, owing to increasing research and development activities and regulatory approvals. For instance, in February 2014, Cordis Corporation, a division of Johnson & Johnson, received CE Mark for Renlane renal denervation system. The system consists of a unique, helical shaped, irrigated, multi-electrode ablation catheter with a multi-channel radiofrequency (RF) ablation system.

Key Players

Major players operating in the global renal denervation device market include, St. Jude Medical, Inc., ReCor Medical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiosonic Ltd, Medtronic Plc., Kona Medical, Inc., Mercator Medsystems, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Theragenics Corporation.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.