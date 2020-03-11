Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Research Methodology Of European Wear & Tear Parts Market: Market Size, Forecast and Recommendations to 2022” to its huge collection of research reports.



“The European Wear & Tear Parts Market, 2012 – 2022″, a Trend Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the European vehicle Wear & Tear parts market.

The European wear and tear market has seen volumes moderately rise in recent years, as the effects of the recession and subsequent European scrappage schemes have rippled through the aftermarket. Overall values also suffered over the same period. That has now started to change. This report provides an overview of the major issues currently affecting wear and tear parts in the European aftermarket.

Scope

– The exhaust system market has started to show an increase in volume, growing by 10.2% between 2012 and 2017.

– The catalytic converter market has also moderately increased in volumes, being affected by reduced quantities of precious metals within them, which influences their longevity; the overall market has risen by 7.4% between 2012 – 2017.

– Brake part volumes are increasingly influenced by the improvements in friction materials that have been made, increasing lifespans and reducing replacement rates.

– Finally, the windscreen wipers market has grown by 9.3%.

– In many ways this has been influenced by the strong upturn in the European new cars market, which has seen the number of new registrations grow strongly year on year.

