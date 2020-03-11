Research Overview: Strategic Market Intelligence: Life Insurance in Morocco – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Strategic Market Intelligence: Life Insurance in Morocco – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

“Strategic Market Intelligence: Life Insurance in Morocco – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021”, report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Moroccan life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Moroccan life insurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, claims paid, total assets and total investment income during the review period (2012-2016) and forecast period (2016-2021).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Moroccan economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Moroccan life insurance segment.

Key Highlights

– Key insights into the dynamics of the Moroccan life insurance industry.

– Comparison of Morocco’s life insurance segment with regional counterparts, along with premium and claim trends.

– A comprehensive overview of the Moroccan economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, and investment opportunities.

– Morocco’s insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Moroccan life insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business with market shares.

– Distribution channels deployed by Morocco’s life insurers.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Morocco.

– It provides historical values for the Moroccan life insurance segment for the reports 2012-2016 review period, and projected figures for the 2016-2021 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Moroccan life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2021.

– It provides a comparison of the Moroccan life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

– It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Morocco.

– It profiles the top life insurance companies in Morocco and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Morocco’s life insurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Moroccan life insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Moroccan insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.

