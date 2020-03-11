Road Marking Materials Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Swarco AG, Nippon Paint, Ennis Flint

Road surface marking is any kind of device or material that is used on a road surface in order to convey official information. They can also be applied in other facilities used by vehicles to mark parking spaces or designate areas for other uses.

Road Marking Paint is a kind of paint used to paint road mark. Paint, sometimes with additives such as retroreflective glass beads, is generally used to mark travel lanes. It is also used to mark spaces in parking lots or special purpose spaces for disabled parking, loading zones, or time-restricted parking areas. Colors for these applications vary by locality.

The “Road Marking Materials Market Research 2018” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Road Marking Materials market. Road Marking Materials industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Road Marking Materials industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Road Marking Materials Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3M

Sherwin-Williams

Swarco AG

Nippon Paint

Ennis Flint

Hempel

Geveko Markings

PPG Industries

Asian Paints PPG

SealMaster

Reda National Co.

LANINO

TATU

Zhejiang Brother

Zhejiang Yuanguang

Luteng Tuliao

Rainbow Brand

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for road marking materials market, by value and volume, in 2017. Among the countries, China dominated the road marking materials market in 2017, closely followed by the U.S. India is the fastest-growing market in the world and is expected to surpass South Korea and Japan in the road marking materials market during the forecast period. The demand for road marking materials in Asia-Pacific is increasing. Moreover, international road marking materials manufacturing companies find it reasonable to manufacture road marking materials in the Asia-Pacific region than other regions due to the lower manufacturing cost, and availability of skilled work force.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Thermoplastic Marking Paint

Waterbased Marking Paint

Solvent Based Marking Paint

Two-Component Road Marking Paint

By Application, the market can be split into

Roads & Streets

Parking Lot

Airport

Global Road Marking Materials Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Road Marking Materials industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Road Marking Materials Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Road Marking Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Road Marking Materials manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

