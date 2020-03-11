Service Delivery Automation Market by Component, User Type, Industry Vertical, Global Opportunity Analysis – 2022

Service Delivery Automation Market was valued at $620 million, and is expected to reach $6,752 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 25.7%. Service delivery automation is as also known as process automation, robotic process automation, intelligent process automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Service delivery is one of the vital components of business that states the interaction between the service providers and clients. The provider offers a service that can either be some information or a task, and the client finds the required output or loses the value.

North America was one of the largest markets for service delivery automation industry for software as well as service providers in 2015, in terms of market size. New York, Virginia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, and Toronto are major markets in North America. Automating the service delivery offers faster and enhanced productivity, operational reliability, and consistency to its users, which results in increased demand for service delivery automation in various industry verticals.

Manufacturing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the manufacturing industry, large amount of data is generated on the operation and shop floor, which needs to be analyzed to improve the quality, accuracy, and delivery time. By automating the service delivery, the data can be accessed continuously for performing predictive analysis to identify relationships and patterns among various processes and associated factors to recognize and enhance those factors that have the largest impact on the output.

Based on the geography, the service delivery automation industry is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2014, accounting for around 45% share of the overall service delivery automation market size. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of service delivery automation techniques to achieve effective and efficient control over the ongoing processes and operations.

Service Delivery Automation Market Key Segments

By Component

Software

Services

By Type

IT Process Automation Infrastructure Automation Application Lifecycle Automation

Business Process Automation Generic Automation Process-Specific Automation Industry-Specific Automation



By User Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare/Pharma

Travel, Hospitality & Leisure

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Transport & Logistics

Retail

Others

Key Benefits

The report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global service delivery automation industry.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets of the service delivery automation market.

Current and future service delivery automation trends adopted by key players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the market.

Value chain analysis provides a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved to formulate effective strategies.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Key players profiled in the study are IBM Corporation, UiPath SRL, IPsoft, blueprism, Xerox Corporation, Nice Systems Ltd., Celaton Limited, Openspan Inc., Sutherland Global Services, and Arago US, Inc.

