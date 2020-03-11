Shapewear Products Market Insights, Forecast 2018 to 2024: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Shapewear Products” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

The benefits offered by shapewear products such as improves posture and abdominal muscles, lose inches instantly and uses in weight loss efforts promote the growth of Shapewear Products Market

The major factors such as increasing attention to a slim physical appearance among the people across the globe and growing participation in sports drive the growth of shapewear products market. In addition, the increase in population coupled with increased disposable income has a positive impact on the growth of the market. Moreover, rising awareness related to fitness, advancement in fabric technology and more comfortable garments are some supporting factors that escalating the demand of shapewear products market. The substitute available for shapewear product such as Swimwear, active wear, and sportswear products could restrains the growth of shape wear product market. The world’s elder population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. The number of people aged 65 or older is projected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050. The demand for shapewear products generated from the geriatric population is expected to grow at a fast rate, providing significant opportunities for shapewear products market during the forecast period. Moreover, the new techniques offering moisture regulation solutions, anti-odour and anti-bacterial properties that added health and hygiene value to apparels. This, in turn, is also creating growth opportunities for shapewear products.

The Asia pacific region to contribute to growth in shapewear products market during forecast period

Europe is expected to be the largest region for shapewear products market. Due to the high incidences of obesity in European countries generate high demand for shapewear products market. Moreover, increasing fitness-conscious population, a number of consumers aged 50 and older is high in Germany and a growing participation in sports are some major factors responsible for the growth of the market in Europe region. On the other hand, the U.S. region is anticipated to generate large revenue in North America. The trends of shapewear are constantly changing in the U.S. with women more inclined towards stylish and fashionable shapewear products. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region for market due to an increase in government investments for the promotion of sports. Additionally, the growing popularity of online sales among the consumer and availability of product on the e-commerce side is also fuelling the shapewear products market in Asia Pacific region.

Spanx Introduced New Shapewear Hood to Smooth Unsightly Heads

In February 2018, Spanx, Inc. announced that it would begin offering its first-ever shapewear hood, designed to smooth away unsightly heads. “The Spanx Hood is made with a comfortable nylon and elastane blend that re-sculpts the face while molding the head into that sleek shape that’s so hard to get without a personal trainer”.

