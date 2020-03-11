Share Registry Service Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: Computershare, Tricor Group, CDC Group plc, AST, Capita, Equiniti, Wells Fargo, Computershare UK, LINK group and Mainstream
A Share registry is an entity who provide the following services to the shareholders on behalf of the listed or unlisted companies: Share register maintenance, receiving, validating and processing of share transfers, Dividend distribution by all modes including direct deposit, TT’s, money orders and cheques, Dividend Redistribution function, Registration of new shareholders, handling general enquiries and handling IPO’s.
Some Of the Key Players in the Share Registry Service Market Include:
- Computershare
- Tricor Group
- CDC Group plc
- AST
- Capita
- Equiniti
- Wells Fargo
- Computershare UK
- Computershare Canada
- LINK group
- Advanced Share Registry Limited
- CDC Small Business Finance
- Mainstream
Segmentation By Product Type: Share Registry Service Market
- Hardware
- Software
Segmentation By Application: Share Registry Service Market
- For Issuers
- For Investors
