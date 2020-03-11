Space Launch Services Market Competitive Analysis to 2026: ABB, Agilent Technologies, GE, Siemens, Danaher Corporation, Endress+Hauser Group, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz

The Space Launch Services Market research report is a valuable source of information with which businesses can gain a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. It covers a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics.

Global Space Launch Services Market is accounted for $9.68 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% to reach $36.99 billion by 2026.

Demand for Commercial Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) Launches, small satellites, advancements in Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) technology, increase in space exploration missions are few factors impacting the market growth. The trend toward manufacturers forming consolidated service companies are also involved in the emergence of new international satellite communications services along with changing regulatory framework, demand for micro-launcher compatible payload delivery, new entrants in the satellite business want quick access to space as well as institutions are backing the development of micro-launchers which will greatly impact the market.

Some Of The Key Players In The Space Launch Services Market Include:

The limited availability of appropriate launch systems will curb the deployment pace of small satellites. However, lack of operational measures for the disposal of orbital debris and limited intellectual resources and lack of skilled workforce pose challenge for industry.

Based on Orbit, The transformation of the space industry is largely driven by innovations in launch and satellite manufacturing technology. the continuously evolving cutting-edge technologies like Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) an application built upon Heisenberg’s, Planck’s and Feynman’s principles of quantum physics for secure distribution of very long encryption keys quantum electrodynamics (QED) are propelling astrospatial architecture.

Orbits Covered:

Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO)

Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO)

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Payloads Covered:

Stratollite

Cargo

Human Spacecraft

Testing Probes

Satellite

Services Covered:

Post-Launch Services

Pre-Launch Services

Launch Platforms Covered:

Land

Sea

Air

Launch Vehicle Sizes Covered:

Medium to Heavy Vehicles (More than 350,000 Kg)

Small Lift Launch Vehicles (Less than 350,000 Kg)

Increased use of commercial launch services, including low-earth orbit satellite launches and resupply missions to the International Space Station (ISS) has been a major catalyst for the dynamic commercial space industry. For companies wanting to move beyond orbit for reasons that range from asteroid mining to exploration mission’s problems that run the spectrum to the unpredictable nature.

