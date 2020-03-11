Surgical Sutures Market is Thriving According to New Report: Opportunities Rise For Stakeholders by 2026

Sutures, commonly known as stitches, are medical devices which are used for the closure of wounds. Suture heal the tissues and keep the wound closed together. Suturing is the most adaptable, least expensive and most widely used technique of securing tissue during an operative procedure. They are mainly used on the skin, internal tissues, organs and blood vessels. Sutures are tied on the skin with the help of a needle available in various size, shapes and are manufactured with different materials. Sutures are normally classified into two types, absorbable and non-absorbable. Absorbable sutures are those which are dissolved in the body by enzymatic reactions or hydrolysis. They can further be classified on the basis of their construction, either mono-filament or multi-filament, coating provided and also whether they are made from natural or synthetic materials. Choice of suture material depends on numerous factors, such as tissue type, infection risk, and personal preferences the surgical needle allows for the correct positioning of the suture material within a tissue. Sutures can also be classified on the basis of their usage e.g. cardiovascular sutures, ophthalmic sutures, general sutures, orthopedic sutures etc.

Increasing accidents and surgeries expected to fuel the surgical suture market

According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, yearly around 1.25 million people die and more than 20 to 50 million people experience severe injuries, due to road traffic crash. Furthermore, surgical sutures are extremely essential for the closure of wounds and injuries occurred in accidents. With the increase in the number of accidents, wherein the use of surgical sutures are high, thus lead to significant growth of surgical sutures market.

According to the annual plastic surgery procedural statistics by American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), there were 15.9 million surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the United States in 2015, 2.0% increase over 2014. The increasing trend of cosmetic and plastic surgery are also expected to drive the surgical suture market in coming years.

Key players of surgical sutures market

There are numerous players existing across the world. Some of the leading companies are Johnson and Johnson, Lotus Surgicals, 3M healthcare, Derma Sciences, SMB Corporation Of India, Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke healthcare, Dolphin Sutures , Riverpoint Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Covidien. In August 21, 2017 – Ethicon, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, U.S. launched the ProxiSureTM Suturing Device.

Regionals growth engines for surgical sutures market

Regional segmentation of surgical suture market by Coherent Market Insights comprises, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Africa is expected to dominate the surgical sutures market by 2018 due to the increasing incidents of accidents. According to WHO Global Status Report On Road Safety 2015, the incidents of accidents in low- and middle-income countries are more and the accident rate in Africa is highest among all the other regions, which is expected to fuel the surgical sutures market in estimated period of time.

