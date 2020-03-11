Synchronous Electric Motor Market – Energy Efficiency Expected to Drive Demands

A synchronous electric motor has got a special type of rotor construction which lets it rotate at the exact same speed that is, in synchronization – with the stator field. An example of a synchronous electric motor is a stepping motor, which is widely used in different applications that involves position control.

However, very recent advances in the power-control circuitry has given rise to the synchronous-motor design optimized for the use in higher power situations like blowers, fans, and to drive axles in the off-road vehicles.The growth of synchronous electric motor market is highly reliant on the growth of heating, ventilation and cooling system in building automation globally.

Increasing demand for fans for the purpose of heating, ventilation and cooling system in building automation is acting as a major growth driver for the synchronous electric motor market. Rising demand of synchronous electric motor in agriculture and industrial sector and increase in government incentives are acting as a key growth drivers for this market.

Therefore, the rising demand of electric motors for HVAC application is anticipated to increase the growth of synchronous electric motor market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In addition, very high efficiency which is associated with the synchronous electric motors keeps it in an advantageous position in comparison to the induction motors in turn this is also anticipated to increase the demand of synchronous electric motors in coming years.

Geographically, the global synchronous electric motoris mainly driven by the Asia Pacific region. Growing demand of electric motors in the manufacturing industries and increasing awareness about the energy efficiency is driving the market of Asia Pacific region.

Rising energy cost expected to drive the synchronous electric motorrapidly across various industries. This region is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period owingto the presence of huge number of electric motor manufacturers in countries like China and India among others.

Some of the leading players operating in the synchronous electric motor market includes Rockwell Automation(The U.S.),General Electric (The U.S.), Emerson Electric (The U.S.),Nidec Corporation (Japan),Toshiba Corporation (Japan),ABB Limited (Switzerland),Siemens AG (Germany),WEG S.A. (Brazil), and Johnson Electric Holding Ltd. (Hong Kong) among others.