Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Outlook 2026: Key Vendors, Growth Factors And Market Share Forecast Offered In Latest Report

Transthyretin amyloidosis is a rare inherited and slowly progressive disease characterized by abnormal buildup of deposits of a protein called amyloid (amyloidosis) in the body’s organs and tissues. Two main type of transthyretin amyloidosis includes hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis and wild type transthyretin amyloidosis. Hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis is further divided into polyneuropathy, cardiomyopathy, and mixed type. Diagnosis of transthyretin amyloidosis includes approaches such as imaging, histopathology, and molecular and genetic testing. Cardiac biomarkers such as N-terminal fragment of brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) and troponin are present in abnormally high concentrations in the heart, following amyloid deposits that can be tested for diagnosis of the disease. Genetic testing for transthyretin gene mutations is performed in case of familial transthyretin amyloidosis diagnosis.

Introduction of novel therapy for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis is expected to significantly drive the market growth

Key players in the market are focused on approval and launch of novel therapies for treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis. This in turn is expected to propel growth of the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2018, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection— a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic— indicated for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

The global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market size is expected to be valued at US$ 35.8 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 55.4% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Market Dynamics

Approvals and launches of novel therapies for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis is expected to be a major factor driving the market growth over the forecast period. In October 2018, Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for its drug candidate AG10, indicated for the treatment of ATTR. In October 2018, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its Akcea Therapeutics Inc., received approval for its drug TEGSEDITM (inotersen injection) in Canada for the treatment of stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR).

Robust pipeline of transthyretin amyloidosis treatment drugs is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period

Major players in the market have novel drugs in the pipeline, which are in late-stage clinical trials and are expected to receive approval in the near future. For instance, Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is developing AG10— an orally-administered, small molecule designed to potently and selectively stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby interfering with events that give rise to ATTR. The drug is currently in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is co-developing AKCEA-TTR- LRx with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to inhibit the production of transthyretin. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is focused on developing AKCEA-TTR-LRx for patients with both hereditary and wild type form of the disease. AKCEA-TTR-LRx is planning to enter clinical development in 2018.

Key players in the market are focused on strategic partnerships in order to enhance their market share. For instance, in August 2018, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. partnered with Orsini Healthcare, a specialty pharmacy as distributor of ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection.

Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market include, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Prothena Corporation Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eidos Therapeutics, and SOM Innovation Biotech, S.L.

