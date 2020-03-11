Ultra-Mobile Devices Market is Expected to Garner $60,703 Million, Globally by 2022 | Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast

The ultra-mobile devices (UMDs) are midsize and lightweight computing devices that support various applications ranging from education to business. UMDs support higher productivity, improve battery life, full-scale functionality, extended portability, and reduce bulk. These features make UMDs suitable for businesses and propel its adoption in consumer electronics sector and it further drives the ultra-mobile devices market.

Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $60,703 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, perceptible amount of portability and dual mode operations supported by ultra-mobile devices (UMD) are anticipated to drive the global market. While, North America is expected be the largest market for UMDs during the forecast period, LAMEA is estimated to depict the fastest growth rate.

Premium UMDs constitute the highest market share due to enhanced functionality and improved processors. However, utility UMDs are estimated to portray the fastest growth since they are more affordable.

The consumer electronics segment is projected to dominate the market pertaining to increase in the number of internet users and enhanced functionality of UMDs. However, retail industry is expected to depict fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

LAMEA is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period as it has the highest market share in Middle East.

Key findings of the Ultra-Mobile Devices Market:

Utility UMDs market is expected to exhibit a remarkable growth due to proliferation in adoption among the emerging countries such as India and China.

Consumer electronics industry contributes to the highest market share owing to the growth in number of internet users.

LAMEA is expected to exhibit a promising growth during the forecast period.

Industry participants focus on new product launches to improve their market share.

Key market segments:

By Type

Premium Ultra-Mobile

Basic Ultra-Mobile

Utility Ultra-Mobile

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Others (BFSI, Education and Entertainment)

The UMDs market comprises dominant players such as Google, HTC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Lenovo, Samsung, Sony, HP Development Company L.P., Dell, and ASUSTeK Computer Inc. These market players primarily focus on new product launch as their key strategies to establish their position in the market.

