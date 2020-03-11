Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Expected to Be the Most Attractive Market During Upcoming Years.

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report studies the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

General Motors

Daimler

Toyota

Delphi Automotive

Harman International Industries

Mobileye

Ford Motor

BMW

Audi

Etrans Systems

Qualcomm Technologies

Cisco Systems

Autotalks

Denso

Arada Systems

Kapsch Group

Savari

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Other Regions

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India .. etc

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Connectivity Type

Cellular Based Technology

DSRC

By Deployment Type

OEM Devices

Aftermarket Devices

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Traffic Safety

Traffic Efficiency

Infotainment

Payments

Other Applications

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Points from Toc:

Chapter One: Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication

1.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Segment By Connectivity Type

1.2.1 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Connectivity Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Production Market Share By Connectivity Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Cellular Based Technology

1.2.4 DSRC

1.3 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Segment By Deployment Type

1.3.1 OEM Devices

1.3.2 Aftermarket Devices

1.4 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Segment by Application

1.4.1 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Traffic Safety

1.4.3 Traffic Efficiency

1.4.4 Infotainment

1.4.5 Payments

1.4.6 Other Applications

1.5 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.6.2 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

Chapter Two: Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

