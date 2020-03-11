Venturi Mask Market By Leading Manufacturers, Demand and Growth Overview 2017 to 2025

When a fluid (either gas or liquid) travels through an hourglass-shaped pipe, there is a reduction in pressure of the fluid in the throat of the pipe, and the velocity of the fluid increases in the throat area, this is known as the Venturi effect. Depending on the Venturi effect, a medical device or Venturi mask is used to deliver a known concentration of oxygen to the patient under controlled oxygen therapy. Entrapping the ambient air, the Venturi mask delivers constant air flow to the patient through a small port on the mask. This type of mask can deliver oxygen (concentration varies between 24% and 80% with velocity 4-12 L/minute). There are several connectors of different colors, which indicate the specific concentrations of oxygen. The Venturi mask is less comfortable and provides less humidification effects, as compared to nasal cannula. It is particularly effective for patients suffering from asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The global venture mask market is driven by factors such as epidemiology of asthma and COPD patients, high diagnosis rate and treatment rate of the asthma and COPD, and the availability of cost-effective products. As venturi mask is less comfortable than a nasal cannula, and it provides less humidification effects to the patients. These technical limitations are likely to restrain the market. On the other hand, increasing investments in R&D and continuous innovation and developing healthcare facilities are estimated to present significant opportunities for the global venturi mask market in the near future.

Based on type of mask, the global venturi mask market can be segmented into adult and pediatric venturi mask. Both adult and pediatric masks are differentiated by oxygen concentration, depending upon the patient conditions. In terms of application, the global Venturi mask market can be classified into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, respiratory distress syndrome, pneumonia, myocardial infarction, and others. In terms of end-user, the global Venturi mask market can be segregated into hospitals, out-patient clinics, and others. Venturi masks are largely consumed by hospitals; however, the usage of the venturi masks in households has been increasing significantly for the last five years.

