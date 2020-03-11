Visible Light Communication Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: FSONA Networks, GE, LightPointe Communications, LVX System

Visible Light Communication (VLC) is an emerging technology that uses visible light (which lies between 400 and 800 THz of electromagnetic spectrum) as a communication medium. VLC technology uses Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) from a variety of sources such as indoor and outdoor lighting, monitors, illuminated signs, toys, televisions and other consumer electronics devices for communication purpose. Communication/data transfer is achieved through switching on and off of LEDs in wide range of applications.

According to the report, one driver in market is availability of greater bandwidth. With an enhanced lighting technology, VLC will offer a much greater bandwidth. The illumination LEDs that are currently in use are designed to be of low bandwidth, as they are supposed to deliver a constant illumination at high power. Nevertheless, the sector is moving toward RGB, where each individual channel has a higher bandwidth. One can also add several different colors to multiplex that is over different channels. For instance, laser LEDs are incorporated in BMW i8 headlights to have a very long range communication, and these have even higher bandwidths.The bandwidth frequency spectrum offered by visible light is larger than that offered by RF bandwidth. VLC bandwidth ranges from 400 THz to 800 THz, and RF frequency offers a bandwidth range from 3 kHz to 300 GHz.

The “Visible Light Communication Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Visible Light Communication market. Visible Light Communication industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Visible Light Communication industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Visible Light Communication Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

FSONA Networks

GE

LightPointe Communications

LVX System

Nakagawa Laboratories

Oledcomm

Outstanding Technology

Koninklijke Philips

PureLiFi

Avago Technologies

Axrtek

ByteLight

Casio

IBSENtelecom

Lightbee

Luciom

Panasonic

Plaintree Systems

Renesas Electronics

Supreme Architecture

Visible Light Communication Breakdown Data by Type

Up to 1Mb/s

Above 1Mb/s

Visible Light Communication Breakdown Data by Application

Retail Indoor Positioning

Underwater Communication

Hospitality

Automotive And Transport

Connected Devices

In-Flight Communication/Infotainment

Light Based Internet

Others

Global Visible Light Communication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Visible Light Communication industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Visible Light Communication Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Visible Light Communication status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Visible Light Communication manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

