Vision Guided Robotics Market Expected to Reach $7,718 Million, Globally, by 2022 | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Vision Guided Robotics Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, states that the global vision guided robotics market was valued at $3,834 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $7,718 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Vision guided robotics technology includes robots built-in with cameras and sensors to provide response signal to the robot controller to move accurately to the target position.

The vision guided robotics market is driven by increasing need for automation & safety, high labor cost, dearth of skilled labor, and rise in investments in R&D activities. However, high initial cost and lack of awareness among small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs) are expected to marginally hamper the global vision guided robotics market size during the forecast period.

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2113?utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2014 with around 66% revenue share of the global market, owing to advancements in processing capabilities and development of smart cameras and new interfaces. Furthermore, the services segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 13.7%, as services are provided after the installation of software and hardware. In addition, services ensure flexible and efficient mechanization between vision system and robotics.

The automobile segment dominated the global vision guided robotics market size with around 32% share in 2014, followed by the electrical & electronics segment. Furthermore, the electrical & electronics segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% owing to upsurge in need for inspection and testing of electronics to ensure proper functioning of processes.

The vision guided robotics market is categorized based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2014, accounting for around 36% share. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period on account of growing advancements in the automobile and electrical industry in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Australia.

The report features the competitive scenario of the vision guided robotics market, and provides the comprehensive analyses of the key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players operating in the vision guided robotics market, include Pleora Technologies, Inc., DENSO Robotics, Allied Vision Technologies, GmbH, OMRON Corporation, Cognex Corporation, ISRA VISION AG, Basler AG, BitFlow, Inc., FANUC America Corporation, and Yaskawa America, Inc.

Key Findings of the Vision Guided Robotics Market :

The hardware segment dominated the global vision guided robotics market in 2014, and the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

The electrical and electronics segment is estimated to present significant growth opportunities to prominent players operating in the global market.

The Asia-Pacific vision guided robotics market is expected to have a dominant presence both in terms of market size and growth rate, during the forecast period.

U.S. was leading region in terms of expenditure on vision guided robotics in 2014, followed by China.

For More Business [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2113?utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

Vision Guided Robotics Market Key Segments:

By Component Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Industry Vertical

Automobile

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverage

Healthcare and pharmaceutical

Metal Processing

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]