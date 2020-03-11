Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market Is Expected to Garner $34.8 Billion, Globally, by 2022

Voice Over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $34.8 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 50.1% during the period 2016 – 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest VoLTE market during the forecast period on account of the early roll out of VoLTE and VoLTE enabled devices by the operators in the developed countries in the region. Mobile operators around the world are progressively heading towards VoLTE owing to the increasing investments in Long Term Evolution (LTE) and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).

Among the different VoLTE technologies, Circuit-Switched Fall Back (CSFB) constitutes the highest market share owing to its wide acceptance globally, as the end-goal solution for offering voice services over LTE. Although, the technology requires specific modifications in the hardware infrastructure and utilizes multiple data transition elements, it remains the utmost cost-effective solution for voice provision in LTE. On the other hand, voice Over LTE Via Generic Access Network (VOLGA) is likely to be the fastest growing technology, as for all the operators grappling with approaches for VoLTE, VOLGA offers short-term service acceleration as well as long-term investment protection, which are designed to deliver profitable telephony services.

VoLTE market comprises dominant players such as AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ericsson, and others. These market players primarily focus on the development of new technology, launch of novel products with innovative variations, and partnerships & collaborations to strengthen their market position.

VoLTE deployments are growing at an exponential rate worldwide, with developed countries taking the lead. In 2015, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue, followed by North America. Even from a growth perspective, Asia-Pacific would be one of the most lucrative markets, on account of the increasing investments in the technology by the mobile operators, to capture the large subscriber base in developed as well as emerging countries in the region.

Improved spectral efficiency

Spectral efficiency is the rate of transmitted information over a prescribed bandwidth in a given system. As compared to the conventional circuit switched voice, VoLTE renders improved spectral efficiency, which is augmenting the deployment of VoLTE services globally. VoLTE enhances the spectral efficiency of the transmitted voice in 4G LTE networks. Spectral efficiency is optimized in VoLTE through advances such as reducing the consumed bandwidth, reducing the usage control channels, and boosting the uplink coverage. Thus, the impact of improved spectral efficiency is prominent at present and is expected to grow at a minimal rate by 2022.

Faster call setup time

The time required for VoLTE call setup is about twice the call setup time for existing 3G CFSB (circuit switched fallback). Moreover, the call quality of VoLTE voice service exceeds both Skype’s HD voice service and 3G circuit switched voice. In addition, in P3 Communication’s “VoLTE benchmarking results”, the VoLTE call setup reduced the time by 2 to 4 seconds on the carrier networks. Therefore, the impact of faster call setup time is significant and is expected to witness a greater impact by 2022.

