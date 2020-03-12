2017-2025 Sugar-based Excipients Market Research by Coherent Market Insights

An excipient is an inactive substance formulated with the active ingredient of a medication for the purpose of bulking-up Route of Administration that contain potent active ingredients. These substances improve bulkiness and dissolution rate of the drug and are crucial in drug delivery within the body. A sugar-based excipient is required if the conventional tablet contains a bitter drug substance or, more importantly, if the tablet is chewable. Sweeteners are added in tablets to impart sweetness to the drugs. Sucrose is the standard against, which all sweeteners, both artificial and natural, are measured. Apart from being sweeter than sucrose, artificial sweeteners have the advantage of not disturbing blood sugar levels of pre-diabetic or diabetic patients, and they are considered to be non-cariogenic. Sugar-based excipients are widely used as ingredients in pharmaceutical tableting. They are used for taste masking of bitter drugs and as bulking agents. Dextrose, fructose, mannitol, sorbitol, and xylitol are few examples of sugar-based excipients that are mainly used.

Sugar-based Excipients Market Dynamics

Increasing use of co-processed excipients and rising development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) are major factors that are expected to boost growth of sugar-based excipients market over the forecast period. ODTs are solid dosage forms containing medicinal substances, which disintegrate rapidly, generally in few seconds, when placed on the tongue. Research on delivering biological molecules through the oral route have widened the scope of ODT technology, which further drive growth of the market. According to the American Pharmaceutical Review 2016, over 35 products have been launched using Zydis ODT technology in over 60 countries worldwide. Furthermore, rising use of sugar alcohols such as mannitol in a wide range of oral dosage and high adaptability in formulation technologies such as ODTs are expected to drive the sugar-based excipients market growth over the forecast period. Sugar alcohol is granular and white like sugar, and is used as a sugar alternative. The sugar alcohols differ in calorie content and sweetness level. Their sweetness level ranges from 50% to 100% that of sugar.

Demand for oral Route of Administration due to increased use of tablets, capsules, solutions, and emulsions for various therapeutic areas is anticipated to drive market growth. Oral route of administration form the largest category of pharmaceutical dosage. Although an excipient is pharmacologically inactive and does not interact with the active drug ingredients or other excipients, few excipients meet the criteria. Some sugar-based excipients can cause side effects and therefore should be avoided. For instance, Aspartame, which is used as a sweetener in drugs are not prescribed to patients with phenylketonuria.

Sugar-based Excipients Market Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global sugar-based excipients market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America sugar-based excipients market is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increased usage for generic drugs in the region. Increasing investments in drug development and rising production of generic drugs will drive growth of sugar-based excipient market in Europe. Significant growth in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, favorable government policies, low-cost manufacturing, and increasing demand for generic drugs, especially in emerging economies directly contributes to the market growth. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) data, in 2017, Indian firms received around 40% of the new U.S. approvals for generics with a wider base of companies.

Sugar-based Excipients Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global sugar-based excipients market include Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Colorcon, Inc., Cargill, Inc., DFE Pharma, FMC Corporation, MEGGLE AG, Roquette Group, and The Lubrizol Corporation.

