Analysts Forecast Continued Growth in Warehouse Robotics Market

Warehouse management is critical to any logistics system and is an essential part of the supply chain management. Cost and saving on time are desired in the current supply chain; thus companies focus on strategies to enhance the warehouse robotics market share. Robotics is a technology that designs, constructs, develops, and operates robots and its automation. Robots are intelligent devices that contain sensors, manipulators, control systems, power supply, and software to perform a task with increased efficiency. Warehouse robotics market is projected to reach $5,186 Mn by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.6%. The report segmented based on by type, function and end-user.

Increased demand for automation, saving time, and reduction in cost due to prevailing competition in e-commerce, rise in the number of stock keeping units, and advancements in technology will drive the warehouse robotics market growth. Companies are willing to make investments on new technologies to exceed customer service expectations, promote efficiency, improve consistency, reduce operating costs, and decrease human error. Hence, warehouse robotics technology has gained quite a bit of popularity. Initial higher costs related to training & deployment, lack of awareness, threat of job displacement, and difficulty in interacting with robots for some end users will hamper the growth of the warehouse robotics market. The opportunities offered by the global warehouse robotics market are adoption of warehouse robotics by small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), penetration in Asia-Pacific & LAMEA, growth in E-commerce, and alternatives to human capital due to rise in labor costs.

The global warehouse robotics market is segmented based on type, function, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, it is classified into SCARA, cylindrical, parallel, mobile, gantry, and stationery articulated robots. On the basis of function, it is categorized into pick & place, assembling‐dissembling, transportation, and packaging. On the basis of end user, it is divided into e-commerce, automotive, food & beverages, electronics & electrical, metal, pharmaceuticals, and others. Based on geography, the global warehouse robotics market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players in the warehouse robotics market include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Amazon Robotics (Amazon.com, Inc.), Yamaha Robotics., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Locus robotics, Omron Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Siemens AG. Amazon Robotics, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc., is the market leader since the largest user of its robot is Amazon itself. Amazon has deployed more than 45,000 robots in its warehouses and the number is on the rise with the rise in warehouses.

Market players in the global warehouse robotics adopt different strategies such as collaboration of players with e-commerce or supply chain companies, product innovations, and others. For instance, Locus Robotics recently collaborated with 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group to transform their warehouse operations using robotics. Furthermore, large players in the supply chain and logistics are adopting warehouse robotics; for example, Locus Robotics signed a deal with DHL Supply Chain (a unit of Deutsche Post DHL Group), the world’s largest third-party logistics company to sell its robots. However, the warehouse robotics market growth is driven by product innovation such as a robotic hand launched by Righthand Robotics and Freight 1500 by Fetch Robotics, which is designed to replace trolleys and forklifts in warehouses.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global warehouse robotics market.

In-depth analysis of the players in the global warehouse robotics market for the purpose of investments.

Porter’s five force model helps to decide the attractiveness of the global warehouse robotics market for potential new entrants.

Extensive analysis to identify the successful strategies and recent developments in the global market.

Warehouse Robotics Market Key Segments:

By Type: SCARA Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Parallel Robots, Mobile Robots, Cartesian Robots, Stationery Articulated Robots.

By Function: Pick & Place, Assembling‐dissembling, Transportation, Packaging.

By End-user: E-commerce, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Electronics & Electrical, Metal & Machinery, Pharmaceuticals.

Others.By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: WAREHOUSE ROBOTICS MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: WAREHOUSE ROBOTICSMARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: WAREHOUSE ROBOTICSMARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: WAREHOUSE ROBOTICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

