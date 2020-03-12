HIV diagnostics plays a major role in HIV prevention, treatment, care, and other support services. The diagnosis of HIV includes testing services in health-care facilities, free-standing sites, and a wide range of community-based approaches along with HIV self-testing. Developments such as home testing represent new and major opportunities for addressing HIV among men who have sex with men (MSM). According to the UNAIDS, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS, 2018 data, Asia Pacific recorded around 5.2 million people living with HIV in 2017.

The Asia Pacific HIV diagnostics market size was valued at US$ 301.1 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Market Dynamics

Increasing engagement programs by various government bodies to reduce disease burden of HIV epidemics and growing need for safe blood transfusion and donations in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the HIV diagnostic market size during the forecast period. For instance, India plans to make Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) available to men who have sex with men (MSM) and transgender women. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) indicated in November 2018 that it is planning to study the effectiveness of PrEP in high-risk groups.

However, stigma and social ostracism associated with HIV infections and diseases is expected to hinder the timely HIV diagnostics and treatment. Moreover, the fear of being tested positive, discrimination, rejection, and stigma restricts several people from conducting screening voluntarily. The fear of discord in marital relationships is yet another challenge where testing HIV positive is often seen as a case of infidelity. Therefore, these factors are expected to hamper the market growth.

Increasing Government Initiatives to Reduce HIV/AIDS Burden are Expected to Drive Asia Pacific HIV Diagnostics Market Revenue

Governments of various countries in Asia Pacific are taking initiatives to create awareness regarding HIV among people due to high prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the region. This in turn is increasing adoption of HIV diagnostic instruments and test kits. Low literacy rate coupled with unawareness regarding transmission mode on HIV, changing lifestyle, and unsafe sex are some of the factors leading to increasing number of HIV cases. In order to lower the disease incidence and increase life expectancy of infected patients, governments of various countries along with NGOs are focusing on improving HIV diagnostics and making them easily accessible to the general population.

In 2014, UNAIDS, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS, is engaged in global efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 and is a part of the UN Sustainable Development Goal. According to UNAIDS targets, by 2020, 90% of all people living with HIV will know HIV status and 90% of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy. Furthermore, around US$ 3.7 billion was available in 2017 for the AIDS response in Asia Pacific, according to UNAIDS.

Asia Pacific HIV Diagnostics Market Restraints

Several variants of the virus are found worldwide and some variants tend to be more prevalent in certain geographies than others. Testing kits, when not designed to accommodate this variation, can provide incorrect results. Furthermore, inadequacy of competent healthcare personnel, unreliability of test results, and poor staff attitudes are other major factors driving patients away from HIV screening. For instance, in June 2017, Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Singapore; recalled 9 lots of HIV screening test kits, after it was found that the kits could result in false negative results for some people in the early stages of HIV infection. Furthermore, lack of awareness regarding testing procedures, inaccessibility to testing sites, inconvenient testing hours, and cost of testing are also negatively impacting Asia Pacific HIV diagnostics market growth.

Asia Pacific HIV Diagnostics Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Asia Pacific HIV diagnostics market include, Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Atomo Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Inc., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., MedMira Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Danaher Corporation.

