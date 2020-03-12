Asia Pacific is expected to be a developing Sodium Peroxide Market as it is an efficient bleaching agent which is useful in paper and textile industry

Sodium peroxide is an inorganic compound and its molecular formula is Na2O2. Its commonly known names are sodium dioxide, solozone, disodium dioxide, and disodium peroxide. It is available in the form of a yellowish white colored granular solid which is odorless. It exists in various forms of hydrates and peroxyhydrates such as Na2O2·2H2O2·4H2O, Na2O2·2H2O2, Na2O2·2H2O, and Na2O2·8H2O. It can be dissolved in cold water, which is associated with evolution of heat.

Sodium peroxide is manufactured on a large scale by reacting metallic sodium with oxygen at a temperature of 130°C to 200°C. Another method for the preparation of sodium peroxide is by passing a gas such as ozone over sodium iodide inside a palladium or a platinum tube.

It is widely used as a disinfectant, laboratory chemical, bleaching agent, and for the production of other chemicals. It is a well-known strong base used extensively for industrial and formulation applications. A number of toxic and hazardous effects of sodium peroxide is known. It causes irritation of throat, nose, and lungs if inhaled for a longer time which eventually causes sneezing, coughing, and shortness in breath.

Special care must be taken while working with sodium peroxide as it reacts violently or it forms harmful mixtures when reacted with hydroxyl compounds, oxidizing agents, etc. It is incompatible with water, reducing agents, alcohols, and organic materials.

The limitations of sodium peroxide can prove to be restraints for the sodium peroxide market. However, it can be overcome by using proper precautions and assigning trained personnel to handle the chemical.

It has many end-use industrial applications. It is used as a substitute of perchloric acid as an oxidizing agent for analytical purposes. It is utilized in paper and textile industry as it is capable of bleaching wood pulp. It is used extensively for obtaining minerals from the mineral ores. Oxygen is evolved when sodium peroxide is reacted with carbon dioxide to obtain sodium carbonate, hence being useful in submarines and scuba gears. It is being used widely in laboratories as a reagent for quantitative analysis of compounds such as arsenic, sulfur and chromium. It can also be used for the separation of manganese from cobalt, nickel and zinc.Many applications of sodium peroxide are prominent drivers for the sodium peroxide market at present and also in the near future.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a developing market for sodium peroxide as it is an efficient bleaching agent which is useful in paper and textile industry. India, China, Japan, and ASEAN countries are expected to witness a steady growth rate in the market in the forecast period.

Increase in chemical industries currently is expected to raise the demand for sodium peroxide in regions such as South America. On the other hand, Europe and North America are expected to witness a steady growth in the market.The sodium peroxide market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow at a slower rate as compared to other regions as many end-use industries are not situated in these regions.

Key players operating in the sodium peroxide market include, Alpha Aesar, Beijing Huawei Ruike Chemical Company Limited, AkzoNobel, Beijing Universal Century Technology Co., Ltd, Solvay S.A, and Tianjin Kemiou Chemical Reagent Co., Ltd.