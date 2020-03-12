Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Market Segmentation, Dynamics, Market Size, Supply & Demand, Competition & Companies, Drivers, Restraints and Technology

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Market Overview

Atomic absorption spectroscopy is a type of quantitative analysis wherein a specific wavelength of light absorbed by atoms in the neutral state is detected or recorded. The more the number of atoms, more is the intensity of absorption and vice-versa. This can also be called as metal analysis spectroscopy as it mainly used for metal analysis. In atomic absorption spectroscopy, atomic spectroscopy technique is used that plays a very important role in various applications in determining the elemental composition of a component.

Atomic absorption spectroscopy finds huge applications in the analysis for trace metals in soils, lakes, rivers, oceans, and drinking water, pharmaceuticals, foods and beverages, geological and mineralogical samples, petroleum products, biological fluids and specimens, and forensic analysis.

The global atomic absorption spectroscopy market has witnessed prodigious growth over the last few years. With the increasing use of atomic absorption spectroscopy in various applications such as clinical analysis, environmental analysis and many other, the global atomic absorption spectroscopy market is poised to grow with a single digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Market Dynamics

The growth of global atomic absorption spectroscopy market will be driven by growing consumption of atomic absorption spectroscopy by several industries such as biomonitoring industry, chemical industry, food industry and many other.

The atomic absorption spectroscopy also finds its applications in semiconductors and electronics industry. The growth in pharmaceutical and environmental testing industry primarily due to the prevalence of various diseases and environmental issues like ozone layer depletion, across the globe are expected to fuel the demand for atomic absorption spectroscopy in the market.

Moreover, the atomic absorption spectroscopy determines the chemical elements by using the absorption of optical radiation which in turn has led to the increased use of atomic absorption spectroscopy in the chemical industry. The growing consumption of atomic absorption spectroscopy in chemical and biotechnology industry is expected to fuel the demand for the global atomic absorption spectroscopy market during the forecast

Furthermore, the technological advancement in atomic absorption spectroscopy is another key factor which is expected to drive the demand for atomic absorption spectroscopy market to a great extent in coming 5 to 6 years.

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Market Segmentation

The global atomic absorption spectroscopy market is segmented on the basis of application, end use, and region.

On the basis of application, the global atomic absorption spectroscopy market is classified into the environmental analysis, food and beverages testing, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology analysis, geochemical/mining analysis, and others. Food and beverages testing segment holds the largest market share of global atomic absorption spectroscopy market and is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, which is then followed by the biotechnology segment.

On the basis of end user, the global market for atomic absorption spectroscopy market is classified into pharmaceutical industry, mining industry, petrochemical industry, agriculture industry, and others. Pharmaceutical industry segment accounts for the largest market share in the global atomic spectroscopy market and is likely to witness the highest growth as compared to the other segments in global atomic absorption spectroscopy market during the forecast period

Geographically, the global market for atomic absorption spectroscopy is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina &b Rest of Latin America), Europe (EU-4, UK, Nordic, Benelux & Rest of Europe), CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia &New Zealand and Rest of APEJ), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa Israel, Turkey & Rest of MEA).

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Market Regional Overview

The global market for atomic absorption spectroscopy is dominated by North America followed by Europe owing to the major advancement commenced by the key players in these regions. While the Asia Pacific region showing lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to the growing consumption of atomic absorption spectroscopy by petrochemical and agriculture industries in this region.

The Asia Pacific will spring up to a great extent in near future, claiming a significant share in the global market for atomic absorption spectroscopy. This is due to the tremendous opportunities held by the India and China markets. Moreover, the inclination of atomic absorption spectroscopy manufacturers towards investment in R&D activities in order to tap higher profits from these promising markets will be responsible for the advancement of the Asia Pacific atomic absorption spectroscopy market.

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy Market Prominent Players

The Key players operating in this atomic absorption spectroscopy market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Analytik Jena AG (Germany), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd. (Australia), Agilent Technologies (U.S), Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Aurora Biomed (Canada), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.) and Bruker Corporation (U.S.).