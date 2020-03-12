Automotive Balance Shaft Market Growth Forecast Shows USD 14,848 million Revenue by 2023

Automotive balance shaft market to reach at $14,848 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR 5.5%. Eccentric weighted shaft is known to offset vibrations in an engine design not immanently balanced. Furthermore, the shaft vibrates and rotates in a way that can lower the vibration. These shafts are the most complicated parts that need to be developed precisely to ensure its compatibility with the automobile engine.

Rise in demand for the Inline-4 Cylinder Engine especially in the Asia-Pacific region has played a vital role drive the automotive balance shaft market. Further, the need for eco-friendly automobiles is on an increase, owing to the strict government emission policies. However, demand for electric vehicle has hampered the automotive balance shaft market growth to a greater extent. On the other hand, pressure over the manufacturers to integrate balance shafts in automobiles to provide engines with reduced vibration, noise, and vibration is projected to create greater opportunities for the automotive balance shaft market.

The automobile balance shaft market is segmented based on engine type, manufacturing process, vehicle type, and geography. The engine type covered in the market research report include Inline-3 Cylinder Engine, Inline-4 Cylinder Engine, Inline-5 Cylinder Engine, and V6 engine. The manufacturing processes discussed in the study are forged and cast processes. The types of vehicle are passenger cars, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV). The regions considered in the study are North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and LAMEA.

Some of the key market players studied in the report include American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., LACO, Mitec-jebsen Automotive Systems (Dalian) Co Ltd, Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co., Ltd., Otics Corporation, Sansera Engineering Pvt. Ltd, SHW AG, SKF Group AB, and TFO Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global automotive balance shaft market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the automotive balance shaft industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Manufacturing Process: Forged, Cast.

By Engine Type: Inline-3 Cylinder Engine, Inline-4 Cylinder Engine, Inline-5 Cylinder Engine, V-6 Engine

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

