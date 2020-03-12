Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Seeing 6.6% CAGR Surge to 2022 Dominated by region / product segment / application as per the report summary

Automotive electronic control unit is a type of embedded system that controls electrical components in vehicles. AECU obtains input from various sensors mounted on vehicle components. By using this data, it controls fuel injection-related functions such as spark timing; vehicle stability; climate control; and active safety systems such as antilock braking, parking sensors, and others. A technologically advanced vehicle consists of around 40 to 100 inbuilt ECUs, which function on 8-bit, 16-bit or 32-bit microprocessor, depending upon the requirement. The AECU market possesses high growth potential, as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) use ECUs as standard equipment in vehicles. Automotive Electronic Control Unit (AECU) Market to reach $49,893 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2022. AECU market is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, and geography. The passenger cars segment possesses high growth potential as compared to commercial and utility vehicles

The growth of the AECU market is driven by increase in demand for automobiles owing to rise in amount of disposable income in developing countries. In addition, stringent government regulations related to passenger safety and ongoing research to manufacture low-cost ECUs boost the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for active safety features such as driver assistance systems in vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the AECU market during the forecast period. However, increased complexity of automotive ECU owing to high functionality requirements and connectivity management between various ECUs mounted in vehicle are expected to hamper the growth of this market. Growth in demand for electric as well as hybrid vehicles for emission control is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market. Furthermore, increase in awareness toward green technologies such as eco-driver assist systems (EDAS) is anticipated to boost the market growth.

By type, the market is segmented into transmission control system, engine management system, antilock braking system, climate control system, power steering system, airbag restraint system, and body controls system. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into utility vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY TECHNOLOGY: Transmission Control System, Engine Management System, Antilock Braking System, Climate Control System, Power Steering System, Airbag Restraint System, Body Controls System.

BY APPLICATION: Utility Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

