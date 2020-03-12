Automotive Telematics Market to Offer Outlook on Growth Opportunities

XploreMR offers an 8-year forecast for the automotive telematics market between 2018 and 2026. The global automotive telematics market is anticipated to grow from US$ 42,624 Mn in 2018 to US$ 81,100 Mn in 2026 while expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2018-2026). The APAC automotive telematics market, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow from US$ 12,199 Mn in 2018 to US$ 25,921 Mn in 2026 while expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period (2018-2026).

The foremost objective of the report is to present insights on technological advancements in the automotive telematics market. The report provides updates on drivers, restraints, opportunities and various trends in the automotive telematics market. The study provides market dynamics that are expected to influence the current global and APAC automotive telematics sales and the future of the automotive telematics market over the forecast period.

The reports starts with the market overview and provides market definitions and taxonomy for the global automotive telematics market. The overview section presents the market dynamics which include market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends and is followed by value chain analysis. Moreover, this section also covers the brief global market forecast indicating Y-o-Y projections and incremental opportunity over the forecast period.

Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/2912

In the global automotive telematics market, XploreMR has covered country wise share and country wise value and volume. The next section of the report covers the detailed market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis on the basis of segments, such as vehicle type, by technology, by sale channels, by end use and regions/country. A section of the report also highlights the APAC automotive telematics demand. This section of the report provides market outlook for 2018-2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the report, including new technological advancements as well as high demand for automotive telematics from various countries of the APAC region.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and a market structure. Detailed profiles of prominent vendors/manufacturers along with appendix have also been included within the report to evaluate their product strategy, channel strategy and go to market strategy, key offerings and recent developments in the automotive telematics market. Market participants in the global and APAC automotive telematics market include Trimble Inc., Visteon Corporation, Airbiquity Inc., Aplicom Oy, Scorpion Automotive Ltd, iTriangle Infotech Pvt Ltd., Shenzhen Concox Information & Technology Co., Ltd., Minda Corporation Limited, idem telematics GmbH, Road Track, ACTIA Group, Lavinta Buana Sakti, Microlise Limited, BOX Telematics and Redtail Telematics Corporation, etc.

Key Segments Covered

By Vehicle Type

Passenger

Commercial

By Technology Type

Embedded

Tethered

Smart Phone

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By End User

Infotainment

Diagnosis

Navigation

Safety & Security

Others

By Region/Country

APAC China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Rest of ASEAN Oceania



A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for automotive telematics market. It is vital to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as in identifying potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the automotive telematics market.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2912