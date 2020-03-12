Aviation Cyber Security Market – Complicated Nature of the Attacks Rises Demands for Growth

Aviation cyber security solutions typically entail software programs meant to defend computers, aviation networks, and databases from crippling cyber-attacks and unauthorized access. With a flourishing aviation sector that is being rapidly digitized with IT solutions and other technologies – meant to improve services in a cutthroat environment – cyber security has become a pressing problem.

Over the years, attackers have come up with more sophisticated ways to attack systems and temporarily ground the functioning of aviation companies. This has warranted aviation cyber security solutions.

Majorly fuelling the market for aviation cyber security is the growing aviation industry, increasingly dependent on latest technologies such as cloud storage and computing and data analytics for its seamless functioning.

The growing spends by aviation companies on enhancement of their IT infrastructure, and enormous adoption of commercial aviation services, particularly in developing economies of Asia Pacific and South America, have also warranted proper bulwarking of systems housing crucial data and programs from any form of external threats. Such threats can cause major financial losses and disrupt operations. This has pushed up demand for aviation cyber security solutions.

Another factor leading to an upswing in demand for aviation cyber security solutions is the highly complicated nature of the attacks which makes it necessary to prevent them from happening in the first place.

Posing a challenge to the market for aviation cyber security, on the other hand, is the steep initial upfront investment required for installing superior aviation cyber security solutions. This has created entry barriers for smaller market aspirants. Stiff competition and tremendous customer loyalty enjoyed by well-entrenched players are also making it tough for aspiring players to make much headway in the market.

The managed security services are predicted to spell maximum opportunities in the near future. It is expected to contribute a whopping 73.0% of the revenue in the global market for aviation cyber security.