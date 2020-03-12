Back up as a Service Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024

Backup as a service (BaaS) is an approach to backing up data that involves purchasing backup and recovery services from an online data backup provider

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Back up as a Service Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Back up as a Service Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Back up as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Backup as a service (BaaS) is an approach to backing up data that involves purchasing backup and recovery services from an online data backup provider. Instead of performing backup with a centralized, on-premises IT department, BaaS connects systems to a private, public or hybrid cloud managed by the outside provider. Backup as a service is easier to manage than other offsite services. Instead of worrying about rotating and managing tapes or hard disks at an offsite location, data storage administrators can offload maintenance and management to the provider.

The demand for reliable data backup and recovery software solutions would influence the digital transformation and data protection across verticals. Growing adoption of cloud data backup and significant growth in the data are driving the growth of the reliable data backup and recovery software and services among enterprises. Intense competition from open-source platforms would be a major challenge that would limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Back up as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Back up as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Inc

Commvault Systems

NetApp, Inc

Unitrends Inc

IBM

Oracle Corporation

Veritas Technologies

Veeam Software

CA Technologies

Acronis International GmbH

Arcserve

Datto

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3620290-global-back-up-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Backup

Cloud Backup

Market segment by Application, split into

Email Backup

Application Backup

Media Storage Backup

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3620290-global-back-up-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Back up as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Online Backup

1.4.3 Cloud Backup

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Back up as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Email Backup

1.5.3 Application Backup

1.5.4 Media Storage Backup

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Back up as a Service Market Size

2.2 Back up as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Back up as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Back up as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft Corporation

12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Back up as a Service Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

12.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Back up as a Service Introduction

12.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Recent Development

12.3 Dell Inc

12.3.1 Dell Inc Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Back up as a Service Introduction

12.3.4 Dell Inc Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Dell Inc Recent Development

12.4 Commvault Systems

12.4.1 Commvault Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Back up as a Service Introduction

12.4.4 Commvault Systems Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Commvault Systems Recent Development

12.5 NetApp, Inc

12.5.1 NetApp, Inc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Back up as a Service Introduction

12.5.4 NetApp, Inc Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 NetApp, Inc Recent Development

12.6 Unitrends Inc

12.6.1 Unitrends Inc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Back up as a Service Introduction

12.6.4 Unitrends Inc Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Unitrends Inc Recent Development

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Back up as a Service Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 IBM Recent Development

12.8 Oracle Corporation

12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Back up as a Service Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Veritas Technologies

12.9.1 Veritas Technologies Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Back up as a Service Introduction

12.9.4 Veritas Technologies Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Veritas Technologies Recent Development

12.10 Veeam Software

12.10.1 Veeam Software Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Back up as a Service Introduction

12.10.4 Veeam Software Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Veeam Software Recent Development

12.11 CA Technologies

12.12 Acronis International GmbH

12.13 Arcserve

12.14 Datto

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3620290

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune