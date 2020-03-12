Back up as a Service Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024
This report provides in depth study of "Back up as a Service Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Back up as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Backup as a service (BaaS) is an approach to backing up data that involves purchasing backup and recovery services from an online data backup provider. Instead of performing backup with a centralized, on-premises IT department, BaaS connects systems to a private, public or hybrid cloud managed by the outside provider. Backup as a service is easier to manage than other offsite services. Instead of worrying about rotating and managing tapes or hard disks at an offsite location, data storage administrators can offload maintenance and management to the provider.
The demand for reliable data backup and recovery software solutions would influence the digital transformation and data protection across verticals. Growing adoption of cloud data backup and significant growth in the data are driving the growth of the reliable data backup and recovery software and services among enterprises. Intense competition from open-source platforms would be a major challenge that would limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global Back up as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Back up as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Dell Inc
Commvault Systems
NetApp, Inc
Unitrends Inc
IBM
Oracle Corporation
Veritas Technologies
Veeam Software
CA Technologies
Acronis International GmbH
Arcserve
Datto
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Backup
Cloud Backup
Market segment by Application, split into
Email Backup
Application Backup
Media Storage Backup
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Back up as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Online Backup
1.4.3 Cloud Backup
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Back up as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Email Backup
1.5.3 Application Backup
1.5.4 Media Storage Backup
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Back up as a Service Market Size
2.2 Back up as a Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Back up as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Back up as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft Corporation
12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Back up as a Service Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
12.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Back up as a Service Introduction
12.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Recent Development
12.3 Dell Inc
12.3.1 Dell Inc Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Back up as a Service Introduction
12.3.4 Dell Inc Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Dell Inc Recent Development
12.4 Commvault Systems
12.4.1 Commvault Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Back up as a Service Introduction
12.4.4 Commvault Systems Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Commvault Systems Recent Development
12.5 NetApp, Inc
12.5.1 NetApp, Inc Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Back up as a Service Introduction
12.5.4 NetApp, Inc Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 NetApp, Inc Recent Development
12.6 Unitrends Inc
12.6.1 Unitrends Inc Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Back up as a Service Introduction
12.6.4 Unitrends Inc Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Unitrends Inc Recent Development
12.7 IBM
12.7.1 IBM Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Back up as a Service Introduction
12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 IBM Recent Development
12.8 Oracle Corporation
12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Back up as a Service Introduction
12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Veritas Technologies
12.9.1 Veritas Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Back up as a Service Introduction
12.9.4 Veritas Technologies Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Veritas Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Veeam Software
12.10.1 Veeam Software Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Back up as a Service Introduction
12.10.4 Veeam Software Revenue in Back up as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Veeam Software Recent Development
12.11 CA Technologies
12.12 Acronis International GmbH
12.13 Arcserve
12.14 Datto
