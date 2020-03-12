Bacteriostatic Antibiotics Market Poised to Take Off by 2026

Antibiotics are naturally occurring or artificially produced substances, which are widely used in the treatment of bacterial diseases. Antibiotics works by killing bacteria (bactericidal effect) or by inhibiting their growth (bacteriostatic effect). Although bacteriostatic antibiotics prevent bacterial growth and reproduction, it does not necessarily kill them.

Bacteriostatic Antibiotics Market Drivers

Global bacteriostatic antibiotics market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period, owing to recent approval and launch of novel bacteriostatic antibiotics products in the market. For instance, in September 2018, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel antibiotics for treat life-threatening multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections received European Commission (EC) marketing authorization for its novel bacteriostatic antibiotic namely XERAVA (eravacycline) injection, which is indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in adults in the European Union. XERAVA (Eravacycline) is a fluorocycline antibacterial within the tetracycline class of antibacterial drugs, it is bacteriostatic against gram-positive bacteria (e.g., Staphylococcus aureus and Enterococcus faecalis).

Furthermore, high prevalence of bacterial and infectious disease is expected to propel demand for bacteriostatic antibiotics, in turn driving global bacteriostatic antibiotics market growth. For instance, according to the data published by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, an estimated 9,272 people suffered from tuberculosis, 53,850 from salmonella, and 36,429 from Lyme disease in the U.S.

Bacteriostatic Antibiotics Market Regional Analysis

North America bacteriostatic antibiotics market is expected to hold a dominant position in the global Bacteriostatic Antibiotics Market and account for largest market share over the forecast period, owing to presence of key players and approval and launch of novel bacteriostatic antibiotics drugs by them in the region. For instance, in August 2018, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Massachusetts, U.S-based biopharmaceutical company, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its novel bacteriostatic antibiotics namely XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI)

Bacteriostatic Antibiotics Market Key Players

Key players operating in global Bacteriostatic Antibiotics Market include Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan Plc., Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc., Akorn Inc., and Others

