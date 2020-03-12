Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024

The global behavioral/mental health care software and services market size was valued at around USD 1.84 billion in 2017. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period

Summary

Adoption of behavioral health care software by care providers is likely to improve treatment prospects and management of mental health issues. Consumers can directly access required services and information with help of behavioral health care software. Patients and care providers can connect with each other through secure and user-friendly portal.

This report focuses on the global Behavioral/Mental Health Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Behavioral/Mental Health Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cerner Corporation

Netsmart Technologies

Qualifacts Systems

Valant Medical Solutions

Mindlinc

Welligent

Core Solutions

The Echo Group

Credible Behavioral/Mental Health

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems

Epic Systems Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Service

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Providers

Payers

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

