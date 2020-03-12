Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market, By Service Providers (Application and Solution Provider, Middleware Provider, Infrastructure and Protocols Provider), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise),By Applications (Payment & Transaction, Smart Contracts, Network Management, Reporting and Analytics, Billing/OSS and Others), By Digital Services (Digital Asset Transaction, Voice/Data Services, Value Added Services Identity-as-a-Service, Content Services and Managed Services), By Platform (Ethereum, IOTA, Hyper ledger, Hydra Chain, Open Chain and IBM Blockchain), By Region – Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across 140 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Blockchain is an emerging technology that maintains a decentralized database of historical records by the continuous formation of blocks in a chain. It is an open ledger that efficiently stores and manages transactions made between two entities. The Blockchain technology is being adopted in various industries and applications owing to its secured transaction process. Blockchain in telecommunication and post services is used for applications such as billing, smart contracts, roaming services, and identity as a service. Major factors driving the blockchain in telecommunication and post services market is the increased use of Blockchain in telecommunication and post services for designing crypto-currencies, and secure platform for monetary transactions.

This report studies the Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market is expected to grow at 59.3% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017-2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America with 36.1% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 31.3% and 19.4% respectively. There has been a significant growth in the adoption of digital payment and transaction services based on Blockchain technology in China, Japan, Germany, and the US. Currently, Japan is the most advanced country in the adoption of Blockchain technology in various end-user applications including telecom, education and research, and BFSI. Thus, the country has become lucrative for the firms that provide Blockchain in telecommunication and post services equipment, and components.

The global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market has been segmented based on service providers, organization size, application, digital services, platform, and region. Of all the service providers, application and solution providers accounted for the largest market share of 44.3% in 2017, with a market value of USD 17.4 million, and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 60.6% during the forecast period. Based on organization size, large enterprises accounted for the largest market share of 64.1% in 2017, with a market value of USD 25.2 million, and are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 58.1%.

The key players of Blockchain in telecommunication and post services market include Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Juniper Networks Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Coinbase (US), Blockchain Tech Ltd (Canada), Earthport PLC(UK), BitFury Group Ltd (US), and Atos SE(France).

The global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market is expected to reach USD 641.80 million by 2023.

is expected to reach USD 641.80 million by 2023. Based on the service providers, the application and solution provider segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 17.4 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with a 6% CAGR in the forecast period.

and is expected to grow with a in the forecast period. Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 25.2 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 1% CAGR during the forecast period.

and is expected to grow with during the forecast period. Based on application, payment and transaction segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 9.8 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

and is expected to grow with during the forecast period. Based on the digital services, the digital asset transaction segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 8.4 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 4% CAGR in the forecast period

and is expected to grow with in the forecast period Based on the platform, the Ethereum segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 9.1 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 8% CAGR in the forecast period.

and is expected to grow with in the forecast period. Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global Blockchain in telecommunication and post services market, followed by Europe.

Regional and Country Analysis of Blockchain in telecommunication and post services Market Estimation and Forecast

The global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market, by region, is led by North America with the CAGR of 58.3% during the forecast period. Europe has successfully counted on the second position in the Blockchain in telecommunication and post services market with the CAGR of 59.6%. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market with 60.7% CAGR. However, the rest of the world is growing with a slow growth rate with the CAGR of 59.1% during the forecast period.

The report on the global Blockchain in telecommunication and post services market also covers the following country-level analysis:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

