Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Managing the energy and other needs in buildings efficiently and intelligently can have considerable benefits. A building energy management system (BEMS) is a sophisticated method to monitor and control the building’s energy needs. Next to energy management, the system can control and monitor a large variety of other aspects of the building regardless of whether it is residential or commercial. Examples of these functions are heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting or security measures. BEMS technology can be applied in both residential and commercial buildings.
This report focuses on the global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB Ltd.
Azbil Corporation
BuildingIQ, Inc.
C3 IoT
Cylon Controls Ltd.
Daikin
Daintree Networks
Echelon Corporation
Ecova, Inc.
EnerNOC, Inc.
eSight Energy
FirstFuel Software, Inc.
General Electric
GridPoint, Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Ingersoll-Rand PLC
International Business Machines Corporation
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
Optimum Energy LLC
Powerhouse Dynamics
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
SkyFoundry LLC
Verisae, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Offices (government and private)
Retail stores
Institutions (schools, colleges and universities)
Hospitals
Shopping malls and hotels
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Offices (government and private)
1.5.3 Retail stores
1.5.4 Institutions (schools, colleges and universities)
1.5.5 Hospitals
1.5.6 Shopping malls and hotels
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Size
2.2 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ABB Ltd.
12.1.1 ABB Ltd. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Introduction
12.1.4 ABB Ltd. Revenue in Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Development
12.2 Azbil Corporation
12.2.1 Azbil Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Introduction
12.2.4 Azbil Corporation Revenue in Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Azbil Corporation Recent Development
12.3 BuildingIQ, Inc.
12.3.1 BuildingIQ, Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Introduction
12.3.4 BuildingIQ, Inc. Revenue in Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BuildingIQ, Inc. Recent Development
12.4 C3 IoT
12.4.1 C3 IoT Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Introduction
12.4.4 C3 IoT Revenue in Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 C3 IoT Recent Development
12.5 Cylon Controls Ltd.
12.5.1 Cylon Controls Ltd. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Introduction
12.5.4 Cylon Controls Ltd. Revenue in Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cylon Controls Ltd. Recent Development
12.6 Daikin
12.6.1 Daikin Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Introduction
12.6.4 Daikin Revenue in Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Daikin Recent Development
12.7 Daintree Networks
12.7.1 Daintree Networks Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Introduction
12.7.4 Daintree Networks Revenue in Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Daintree Networks Recent Development
12.8 Echelon Corporation
12.8.1 Echelon Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Introduction
12.8.4 Echelon Corporation Revenue in Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Echelon Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Ecova, Inc.
12.9.1 Ecova, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Introduction
12.9.4 Ecova, Inc. Revenue in Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Ecova, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 EnerNOC, Inc.
12.10.1 EnerNOC, Inc. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Introduction
12.10.4 EnerNOC, Inc. Revenue in Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 EnerNOC, Inc. Recent Development
12.11 eSight Energy
12.12 FirstFuel Software, Inc.
12.13 General Electric
12.14 GridPoint, Inc.
12.15 Honeywell International Inc.
12.16 Ingersoll-Rand PLC
12.17 International Business Machines Corporation
12.18 Johnson Controls, Inc.
12.19 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
12.20 Optimum Energy LLC
12.21 Powerhouse Dynamics
12.22 Schneider Electric
12.23 Siemens AG
12.24 SkyFoundry LLC
12.25 Verisae, Inc.
