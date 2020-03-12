Busway/Bus Duct Market Size, Share and Business Development Strategy 2019-2025

Global Busway/Bus Duct Market report analyzes the current trends, through the historical data of various segments and obstacles faced with the competitors of the industry. This Busway/Bus Duct report was prepared to analyze the results and outcomes of the industry over the forecast period to 2025.

The Significant Companies Covered in this Report are:

Schneider Electric, Siemens, GE Ind., Eaton, LS Cable, UEC, Huapeng Group, C&S Electric, DBTS Ind, Godrej Busbar Systems, Furukawa Electric, Powell, Honeywell, WETOWN, Somet, ABB, Dasheng Microgrid, Huabei Changcheng, WOER, …

The global busway average price is in the decline trend, from 681 $/m in 2012 to 578 $/m in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The busway production will reach about 8985 km in 2016 from 7406 km in 2012 at an average annual growth rate of more than 7.43%.

China is the largest production of busway in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Chinese market took up about 42% the global market in 2016, the second largest is USA (14.6%) and Europe is followed with the share about 13%.

The Busway/Bus Duct market was valued at 8980 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 11000 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Busway/Bus Duct.

Market section by Product Types:

Air Splicing Bus Duct (BMC)

Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct (CMC)

Higher Strength Enclosed Bus Duct (CFW)

Other Types

Market section by Application:

Industrial Buildings

Commercial Building

Civil Buildings

Other Application

Busway/Bus Duct Earnings and Gross Margin by Regions/Countries: (The United States, Asia-pacific, UK, Europe, Central & South America, The Middle East & Africa)

