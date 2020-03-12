Candidiasis is a type of infection caused due to candida—an yeast and also classified as fungus, which is present in the human body. It is usually present in places like mouth, belly, and on the skin. The overgrowth of these leads to an infection. This dormant yeast can lead to candida infection at any stage in a person’s life and is closely linked to the immunity level of the person. There are various types of infections caused due to candidiasis, such as thrush/ oropharyngeal candidiasis, genital yeast infection/ invasive infection, and cutaneous candidiasis. Thrush/ oropharyngeal candidiasis affects the mouth or throat; genital yeast infection affects the vagina; and cutaneous candidiasis is the infection of the skin. When the infection enters into the blood stream, the condition is called Candidemia. Candidiasis can be diagnosed by physical observation. These conditions are usually treated using over-the-counter antifungal medicines and also specific prescription-based antifungal medicines.

Increasing consumer awareness about candidiasis and growing number of treatment options are major factors fueling growth of the candidiasis market. Conversely, dearth of R&D activities, low product availability, and easy access to alternative treatment methods such as use of herbal medicines inhibits growth of the candidiasis market.

Rising awareness regarding the infection and increasing patient pool to favor the growth of Candidiasis market:

Rising awareness about the infections is expected to cause the growth of candidiasis market. Increasing focus of various governments in the APAC region, such as in highly populous China and India, on improving the healthcare infrastructure, along with increasing consumer awareness about the condition is expected to position the region on a high growth trajectory in the global candidiasis industry over the forecast period (2016–2024). Candidiasis are treated using various treatment option such as oral medication, injection, and ointments. Candidiasis can infect males, females and also newborn babies. The condition is notoriously hard to treat in people suffering from diabetes, cancer, AIDS, and also pregnant women. As per stats released by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 75% of would suffer from at least one vaginal candida infection in their whole life, while 40-45% would suffer twice or more. Furthermore, 46,000 cases of invasive candidiasis are reported each year in the U.S. High costs of antifungal drugs and also the poor results of these drugs inhibit market growth, especially in cost-sensitive emerging economies. Invasive candida infection is associated with high rates of morbidity and mortality. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mortality rate is 19-24%, though these are not entirely accurate figures, these people usually suffer from other medical conditions as well.

Developed Regions Growth Engine of Candidiasis Market:

In developed countries, increasing number of organ transplantation, use of catheters, artificial valves, and joints causing to growth of candida infection. The North America and Europe regions account for the largest market share, due to high awareness about the infection, wide availability of treatment and easy access to OTC antifungal drugs creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the market. Azole Drugs holds large market share, with products such as Vfend, Noxafil, and Diflucan being highly preferred among the masses. In December 2016, Lupin Ltd. launched Voriconazole Tablets, 50 mg & 200 mg and Voriconazole Oral Suspension, 40 mg/mL as substitutes for PF Prism C.V’s Vfend Tablets, 50 mg & 200 mg and Vfend Oral Suspension, 40 mg/mL. PF Prism C.V holds a patent for its highly effective Vfend drug. Allylamines drugs are expected to experience a positive growth curve in the near future, with various products in the pipeline. These drugs plays an important role in preventing skin infection. The Polyene segment growth is not positive due to absence of new product development in the recent past and also wide availability of generic substitutes.

Major Key Players:

Bayer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Stellar Pharma, Pfizer, Wockhardt, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ranbaxy, Taro Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Laboratories.

