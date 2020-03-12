Car Rental Market Size to Register USD 164,335 million During the Period 2014 – 2022

The global car rental market was valued at $79,648 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $164,335 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2016 to 2022. Car rental companies offer automobiles on rent with a suitable fee for a certain duration that can range from hours to months. Various types of cars are available on rent, including economy cars, executive cars, luxury cars, SUV’s and MUV’s. These cars are rented for different purposes, including airport transport, local usage, outstation, event transportation, self-drive, and employee transportation. Besides the basic vehicle on rent, car rental firms often offer additional services such as entertainment systems, GPS navigation systems, and insurance. These companies offer their facilities to people who do not own a vehicle, whose vehicle is out of maintenance, or having no access or limited access to personal vehicles. In addition, owners of broken vehicles and tourists & travelers avail these services. This service is generally structured across various local branches that facilitates customer for easy returning of the vehicles at their preferred location. The car rental market is often managed through websites, allowing customers for online reservations.

The market segmentation is based on type of car, rental category, and geography. The type of car segment is categorized into luxury car, executive car, economical car, sports utility vehicle, and multi utility vehicle. The rental category is bifurcated into on airport and off airport rental. Off airport rental is sub segmented into local usage, outstation, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players profiled in the market include Avis Budget Group, Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar, The Hertz Corporation, Sixt Rent a Car, Uber Technologies Inc., Localiza, Eco Rent a Car, and Budget Rent a Car System, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS:

The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the global car rental market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 are included along with the impacting factors.

The report also offers quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

Extensive analysis by vehicle type facilitates to understand various types of vehicles that are utilized in car rental industry.

Car Rental Market Key Segmentation:

BY TYPE OF CAR: Luxury Car, Executive Car, Economical Car, Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV).

BY RENTAL CATEGORY: On Airport, Off Airport, Local Usage, Outstation, Others

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: CAR RENTAL MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: CAR RENTALMARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: CAR RENTALMARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: CAR RENTAL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

