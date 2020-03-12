Cast Saw Devices Market Latest Technological Advancements, Scope, Applications and Competitive Outlook To 2026

Cast saw devices are the power tools used in the removal of orthopedic cast/plasters. They use sharp and small blade, which rapidly oscillate and cuts the hard cast/plaster. The blades used in the cast saw can be composed of different materials such as stainless steel, titanium nitride, ion nitride, and others. These devices can be categorized on the basis of its power source, the battery-powered cast saw are those which have battery in build in them and there is no need of connecting them with any electric source during the procedures. Electric cast saw are connected with any power source while cutting the plasters. Cast saw devices have some advantages such as high cutting performance, extremely durability, less procedure, and easy to use. The cost of cast saw varies according to its quality, brand, and the material of blade used. The device is priced at range of US$ 70 to US$ 3000 per device.

Cast Saw Devices Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of factures is expected to be the major driver for growth of global cast saw devices market, as the cast saw are mainly used in the removal of cast or plasters. For instance, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, 2017, osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures annually, resulting in an osteoporotic fracture every three seconds, and one in three women over age 50 will experience osteoporotic fractures, as will one in five men aged over 50. According to world health organization (WHO) in 2017, around 1.25 million people died and 20 to 50 million people suffered from severe injury and fractures. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2016, an estimated 1.6 million hip fractures occur annually worldwide and by 2050, the number is expected to reach between 4.5 million and 6.3 million. There is a significant increase in the factures due to road accidents. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, annually more than 20 to 50 million people experience factures and severe injuries, due to road traffic crash. Thus, increasing prevalence of factures is expected to increase the demand for plasters, which in turn is expected to increase demand for its removal devices. Increasing establishment of orthopedic hospitals is also expected to increase demand for cast saw devices and create a lucrative environment for growth of global cast saw devices market in near future. According to the survey by Health Facilities Management/ASHE in 2012, around 14% of hospital executives indicated orthopedic specialty hospitals as a development project, a 2% increase from 2011.

Cast Saw Devices Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global cast saw devices market, owing to increasing number of osteoporotic fractures in the U.S. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF), over 1.3 million osteoporotic fractures occur annually in the U.S. Europe is expected to witness a significant growth in global cast saw devices market due to presence of high number of key players in region who are dedicated in manufacturing and distributing cast saw devices in region. For instance, De Soutter Medical Ltd, Erbrich Instrumente GmbH, Ermis MedTech GmbH, BSN medical GmbH, Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd., HEBU medical GmbH, Treu-Instrumente GmbH, and Oscimed SA are the major European companies.

Cast Saw Devices Market Restraint

There are some drawback of cast saw devices such as cuts on skin due to mishandling and the chances of burns due to heat produced between blade and cast material, which are expected to hinder market growth in near future.

Cast Saw Devices Market Key Players

Key players operating in cast saw devices market include Stryker Corporation, De Soutter Medical Ltd, Erbrich Instrumente GmbH, BSN medical GmbH, Ermis MedTech GmbH, Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd., HEBU medical GmbH, Treu-Instrumente GmbH, and Oscimed SA.

