Cell and Gene Therapy Market share forecast to witness considerable growth from 2018 to 2026

Cell and gene therapy plays a major role in modern healthcare, as they provide concepts and techniques that can be used in gene regulation, cell-cell interactions, regenerative capacity, and remodeling.

The global cell and gene therapy market size was valued at US$ 6,020.0 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.9% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of cancer diseases is a major factor driving the cell and gene therapy market growth. According to the World Cancer Research Funds and the American Institute for Cancer Research, in 2018, there were around 18 million cases of cancer, of which around 9.5 million were in men and around 8.5 million in women, globally. Moreover, introduction of innovative products and rich pipeline of cell and gene therapy is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, around 150 gene therapies are currently in the development stage. Gene replacement accounts for around two third of gene therapy pipeline. However, around 49% of gene therapies are under preclinical and discovery stages. During 2012-18, around 351 gene therapy deals were signed. For instance Gilead’s Kite Pharma received exclusive rights to Sangamo Therapeutics’ zinc finger nuclease gene editing technology, for $3.2bn.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease and cancer is expected to propel growth of cell and gene therapy market

Gene therapy aims at influencing the course of various genetic and acquired disorders at the genetic level whereas cell therapy targets various diseases at the cellular level i.e. by restoration of a certain cell population or using cells as carriers of therapeutic carrier. High prevalence of cardiovascular disease is expected to propel demand for cell and gene therapy, which in turn is expected to drive the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), May 2017, around 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular disease in 2016 globally, which accounts for 31% of all worldwide deaths. According to WHO, in 2012, cancer was the second leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally, with around 14 million new cases registered in 2012 and in 2015, cancer was responsible for 8.8 million deaths, worldwide. Moreover, WHO stated that the number of new cases is expected to rise by around 70% by 2030.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders in North America is expected to bolster the market growth

North America holds dominant position in the global cell and gene therapy market, owing to high prevalence of genetic disorders. According to the U.S. Pharmacist Journal, January 2018, annually, around 1.2 million adults are diagnosed with early symptoms of brain disorders, of which 21% are due to Alzheimer’s disease, and the total number of new cases of Parkinson’s disease and traumatic brain injuries is around 135 million in U.S.

Key Players

Major players operating in the global cell and gene therapy market include Amgen, Biogen, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, Spark Therapeutics, Agilis Biotherapeutics, Angionetics AVROBIO, Freeline Therapeutics, Horama, MeiraGTx, Myonexus Therapeutics, Nightstar Therapeutics, Kolon TissueGene, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., and MEDIPOST.

