Cellular IoT Market – Opportunities & Forecasts 2018 – 2026

XploreMR offers an 8-year forecast for the cellular IoT market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the cellular IoT market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period. This cellular IoT study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, globally, across regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan, South East Asia & Others of APAC, and Middle East and Africa, which influence the current nature and future status of the cellular IoT market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the cellular IoT market, and offers insights on various factors. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the cellular IoT market based on component, cellular technology, and end use industry across different regions, globally.

Key players are introducing technologically advanced cellular IoT technologies for the centralization and automation of enterprises. Regions like China are witnessing a rapid change in their economies, and a rural to urban shift. These changes are creating huge demand for cellular IoT deployment in numerous industry sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, retail, energy, automotive & transportation, infrastructure, and others, which, in turn, is expected to lead to an increase in the usage of cellular IoT due to increasing applications and several benefits.

The report starts with an overview of the global cellular IoT market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints which are influencing the cellular IoT market. The impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global cellular IoT market is categorized on the basis of component, cellular technology, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of component, the cellular IoT market is segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of cellular technology, the cellular IoT market is segmented as 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-IoT, 5G, and others. On the basis of end use industry, the global cellular IoT market is segmented into agriculture, healthcare, retail, energy, automotive & transportation, infrastructure, and others.

The next section highlights a detailed analysis of cellular IoT across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026, and sets the forecast within the context of the cellular IoT market, including latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within the countries contributing to the growth of the cellular IoT market, as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing the cellular IoT market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), China, Japan, SEA & Others of APAC (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, and Rest of SEA & Other APAC), and MEA (North Africa, South Africa, GCC, Turkey, and Rest of MEA).

This cellular IoT market report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cellular IoT market across various regions, globally, for the period 2018–2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year, and provided data for the trailing 12 months. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the cellular IoT market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the cellular IoT market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the cellular IoT market, we triangulated the outcome of different enterprise types and end user analysis, based on technology trends.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the cellular IoT portfolio, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the cellular IoT value chain, and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the cellular IoT space. Key competitors in the cellular IoT market are Sierra Wireless, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Sequans Communications S.A., ZTE Corporation, Gemalto NV, u-blox, Telit Communications, Ericsson AB, ARM Holdings, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mediatek Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and others.

Key Segments Covered

Component Hardware Software

Cellular Technology 3G 4G LTE-M NB-IoT 5G Others

End Use Industry Agriculture Healthcare Retail Energy Automotive & Transportation Infrastructure Others



Key Regions Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe

SEA and Other Asia Pacific India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of SEA & other APAC

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa North Africa South Africa GCC Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



