CLINICAL COMMUNICATION AND COLLABORATION MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

Clinical Communication And Collaboration Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Clinical Communication And Collaboration Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Clinical Communication And Collaboration Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Clinical communication and collaboration solutions are primarily used to coordinate activities among physicians, nurses, clinicians and other healthcare staff. A growing dependency on IT in the healthcare sector has led to the adoption of clinical communication and collaboration solutions in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities across the world.

Need to address communication inefficiencies in healthcare organizations, advancement in IT systems and healthcare technologies, and adoption of next generation alarm management platforms are major factors driving revenue growth of the global clinical communication and collaboration market. The global clinical communication and collaboration market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to an increasing number of enterprises providing a wide range of clinical communication and collaboration solutions.

This report focuses on the global Clinical Communication And Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Communication And Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS

TIGERTEXT

Intelligent Business Communication

Cisco Systems

Jive Software

Microsoft

EVERBRIDGE

PerfectServe

Uniphy Health Holding

Spok

NEC

Ashfield Healthcare Communication

Ascom Holding

Patientsafe

Voalte

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical Labs

Hospitals

Physicians

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

