Clinical Nutrition Key Market Players Abbott Laboratories, H. J. Heinz Company, Fresenius Kabi AG

The products of clinical nutrition are kind of pharmaceutical products that helps in keeping patient healthy. They assist to recover metabolic system of the body by through adequate supplements viz. vitamins and minerals, and others. Increasing instances of lifestyle and chronic diseases as well as growing population which needs malnutrition treatment are the key factors driving the market growth of the clinical nutrition. The global market for clinical nutrition accounted revenues worth US$19.4 Bn in 2014, which are likely to raise up to US$54.2 Bn by 2020 end. Over the forecast period 2014-2020, the global clinical nutrition market will expand at a CAGR of 18.70%.

Key Market Dynamics

The global market for clinical nutrition is growing owing due to higher birth rate, increasing no. of malnutrition victims receiving treatment, and higher no. of premature births. Globally, the progressive impact of increasing population of baby boomers is projected to remain intermediate in the coming years as the life expectancy is expected to rise with improving health standards. The impact of premature birth rate and high birth is projected to rise in the future. Owing to awareness and better facilities, the no. of premature fatal deaths is anticipated to decrease. In infant category, growing demand for clinical nutrition is estimated to provide more growth opportunities for global clinical nutrition market.

However, certain restraints viz. lack of awareness for clinical nutrition and stringent regulations are hampering the market growth for clinical nutrition. At the same time, in pediatric category, rising demand for clinical nutrition is emerging as a budding opportunity for the market of clinical nutrition. Increased home care usage of nutritional products is estimated to create more market demand for clinical nutrition over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The global clinical nutrition market is segmented on the basis of enteral nutrition type, infant nutrition type, and parenteral nutrition type. Among these, the segment of infant nutrition is further categorized into soy-based, milk-based, probiotic/prebiotic, organic, and others. Also, the segment of enteral nutrition is classified into enteral and standard nutrition for chronic illnesses.

Regional Analysis

Based on geographical region, the global clinical nutrition market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, APAC is the largest market for clinical nutritional products globally. Countries having high birth rate viz. India and China is anticipated to fuel the market demand for clinical nutrition products, specifically that of infant nutrition products. According to the World Bank Group, the birth rate was highest in India, followed by China in APAC region in 2012. The U.K. and France had the highest birth rate in Europe in the same year.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players in clinical nutrition market include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Groupe Danone, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Nestlé SA, Hospira Inc, Perrigo Company Plc, Abbott Laboratories, H. J. Heinz Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, among others.

